Signal Gold Inc.: Signal Gold Registers The Golboro Gold Project For Environmental Assessment

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Signal Gold Inc. ("Signal Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:SGNL)(OTCQX:SGNLF) is pleased to announce that on June 10, 2022, the Environmental Assessment ("EA") for the Goldboro Gold Project was registered with the Government of Nova Scotia, commencing the 50-day EA review period. The EA will facilitate the Project's review as a Class I Undertaking in accordance with the Environmental Assessment Regulations in place under the Nova Scotia Environment Act.

"We are excited to announce the registration of the EA for the Goldboro Gold Project, the culmination of significant effort by the Company and its team of expert consultants to identify, assess, and develop plans to mitigate against possible adverse effects by the Project on the environment. Over the past five years, Signal Gold has comprehensively collected and analyzed baseline environmental data for the proposed Project area and has engaged in meaningful community and Mi'kmaq engagement and consultation. The resulting EA outlines a robust project with tremendous socioeconomic benefit to the community and the Province which minimizes environmental impact, recognizes Aboriginal Rights and Mi'kmaq priorities, is considerate of community priorities, and will also deliver long term value for Signal Gold shareholders."

~Kevin Bullock, President & CEO, Signal Gold Inc.

All stakeholders with an interest in the project will have an opportunity to read and provide comments to the Department of Environment and Climate Change until July 10, 2022. The EARD is available on Environmental Assessment Branch web site at https://www.novascotia.ca/nse/ea/. The registration of the EA also marks the commencement of a 30-day period of Crown Consultation with the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia. The Company initiated early engagement and proactive information sharing with the Mi'kmaq of Nova Scotia and has reflected Mi'kmaq cultural and environmental priorities in the development of the Project.

Subsequent to the EA review process, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change is expected to provide further guidance with respect to the Project on or before July 30, 2022.

ABOUT SIGNAL GOLD

Signal Gold is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in the top-tier Canadian mining jurisdictions of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. The Company is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project subject to a positive Feasibility Study (Please see the 'NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project, Eastern Goldfields District, Nova Scotia' on January 11, 2022, for further details). Signal Gold also operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility and deep-water port, as well as ~15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral property, including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project.

