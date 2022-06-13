TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section -3

DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 13-Jun-2022 / 16:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer

Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 06 Jun 2022 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 2.54 % 1.15 % 3.69 % 1785205853 Previous 3.05 % 0.63 % 3.68 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG000 0 45380148 0 % 2.54 % US8990451085 0 0 0 % 0.00001 % Total 45380148 2.54 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Lent Securities (right to N/A N/A 18921603 1.06 % recall) Total 18921603 1.06 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument maturity date period settlement absolute in % Contract for N/A N/A Cash 1658154 0.09 % Difference Total 1658154 0.09 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: % of voting rights (if % of voting rights through Total of both (if at Name at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or least 5% or more) more) BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. % % % BlackRock Advisors, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % Trident Merger LLC % % % BlackRock Investment Management, LLC % % % Amethyst Intermediate LLC % % % Aperio Holdings LLC % % % Aperio Group, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Fund Advisors % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, % % % National Association - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. % % % BlackRock Investment Management % % % (Australia) Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % %

BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % % BlackRock HK Holdco Limited % % % BlackRock Asset Management North Asia % % % Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, % % % National Association SAE Liquidity Fund (GenPar), LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Canada Holdings LP % % % BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC % % % BlackRock Asset Management Canada % % % Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. % % % BlackRock HK Holdco Limited % % % BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l. % % % BlackRock Japan Holdings GK % % % BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock International Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % % BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A. % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % %

BlackRock International Limited % % % BlackRock Life Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock Investment Management (UK) % % % Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % % BlackRock Investment Management % % % Ireland Holdings Limited BlackRock Asset Management Ireland % % % Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l. % % % BlackRock UK Holdco Limited % % % BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock Investment Management (UK) % % % Limited BlackRock Fund Managers Limited % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % % BlackRock Finance Europe Limited % % % BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. % % % BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland % % % AG - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC % % % BlackRock Cayman 1 LP % % % BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco % % % Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited % % % BlackRock Group Limited % % %

