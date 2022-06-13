Regulatory News:

Spartoo (ISIN code: FR00140043Y1 mnemonic: ALSPT) (Paris:ALSPT)one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, announces that 150 e-merchants have chosen its TooPost offer to optimize their transport.

As an integral part of the TOOBone offer, the TooPost transport commissioner activity contributes to optimize the transport cost of e-merchants, in France and abroad, thanks to Spartoo's recognized historical expertise in terms of package routing organization. Covering about 15 destinations in Europe while relying on privileged relationships built with more than 20 local post offices, the TooPost subsidiary offers an end-to-end transport service, a know-how that enables it to ensure the delivery of more than 4 million packages every year, at least 98% of which are delivered within the specified time.

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder and CEO of Spartoo, said: "Our objective with our subsidiary TooPost is to offer our customers turnkey delivery solutions, able to increase their sales volume and customer satisfaction while reducing their transportation costs. As a result of our unique know-how in e-commerce, TooPost is the best solution for the commercial development of a brand on an international level, especially thanks to the network we have progressively built in Europe with local post offices

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1.2 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2021, the Group generated a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €214 million, 41% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005500/en/

