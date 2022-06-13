Materia Malta Completes First Commercial Export of Medical Cannabis to Germany

Inaugural shipment landed in Germany , pre-orders from pharmacy customers to be fulfilled in the coming days

, pre-orders from pharmacy customers to be fulfilled in the coming days Materia Malta becomes the first company to export medical cannabis from Malta for sale in another country

LONDON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Materia (the "Company"), a leading producer and distributor of medical cannabis in Europe, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Materia Malta Operating Ltd. ("Materia Malta") has completed its first export of commercial medical cannabis from its EU GMP manufacturing site.

This represents the launch of Materia's own brand and manufactured products into Germany, Europe's largest medical cannabis market. The Company's German distribution subsidiary, Materia Deutschland GmbH, which took delivery of the shipment, has commenced sales to pharmacies, with a number of pre-orders already received.

Materia becomes the first Malta-based manufacturer of medical cannabis to export product for commercial sale in another country. Previous exports have only been approved for R&D or lab testing purposes.

"Our products are already helping patients in Malta improve their quality of life, and now we can support the needs of patients in Germany too," said Nick Pateras, Managing Director, Europe of Materia.

"We believe Malta will play an important role in the global cannabis supply chain, as it has done within the broader pharmaceuticals sector for decades. We are proud to be the company establishing new frontiers for Malta's and Europe's cannabis industry."

Update on Kanabo Transaction

The Company also informs that further to the announcements made on 26 July, 2021 and 4 November, 2021 regarding its proposed transaction with Kanabo Group Plc ("Kanabo"), discussions have developed such that both parties believe the relationship is best consummated through a contract manufacturing agreement, as opposed to the previously proposed transaction.

The Company is seeking new strategic partners while it continues its organic growth and execution of its business plan. Discussions with potential partners are oriented around accelerating the Company's penetration of key end markets and further bolstering its supply chain.

About Materia

Materia is a leading independent producer and distributor of medical cannabis across Europe. Materia has developed a robust EU GMP manufacturing and distribution ecosystem to deliver the highest quality cannabis medicine wherever there is a patient in need. Our team draws upon extensive pharmaceuticals experience and regulatory acumen as we pursue our mission of enabling global cannabis access.

Website: http://www.materia.global/

Email: investors@materiaventures.com