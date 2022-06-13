

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With 14819 new cases reporting on Sunday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 85,515,980, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



16 Covid deaths reported on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,011,277.



Cases have fallen by 6 percent and deaths by 11 percent in the last two weeks, New York Times' latest tally shows.



More than 29000 people are currently in American hospitals with the coronavirus, an increase of 10 percent over the last two weeks. More than 3,200 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 14 percent rise in a fortnight.



83,159,792 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



464 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,309,639.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 221,714,657 Americans, or 66.8 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 91.3 percent of people above 65.



47.1 percent of the eligible population, or 104,390,612 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.







