NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extra distribution in MTG (183/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Modern Times Group MTG AB (MTG) held on June 8, 2022, approved an extra distribution of SEK 25.00 per share through a split redemption procedure. The Ex-date is June 14, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in MTG (MTGB). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1074377