Montag, 13.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Trotz großer Turbulenzen: Ganz große Kurschance am Montag!
WKN: 909225 ISIN: SE0000412371 Ticker-Symbol: MRT 
Tradegate
13.06.22
13:41 Uhr
9,700 Euro
-0,410
-4,06 %
GlobeNewswire
13.06.2022 | 17:53
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extra distribution in MTG (183/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Modern Times Group MTG AB (MTG) held on
June 8, 2022, approved an extra distribution of SEK 25.00 per share through a
split redemption procedure. The Ex-date is June 14, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives
Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular
forwards/futures in MTG (MTGB). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1074377
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
