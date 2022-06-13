Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("PK Beans" or the "Company") announces it will be winding up its PK Beans apparel operations this month and will be looking for new opportunities within the parent company (CSE:BEAN OTC Pink: PBBSF).

PK Beans would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge and address that this was a difficult but necessary decision. "We have a very strong brand, product and mission, one that families loved and one that would prosper in a different financial climate" expressed Traci Costa, the company's CEO, and founder. "I have never seen so much change in the retail market than I have in the past three years. It is going to take time for families to recover and rebalance", states Costa. PK Beans would like to acknowledge and thank, customers, suppliers, and shareholders for their support over the past 16 years.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

PK Beans is an integrated holistic children's brand that brings developmental education and entertainment together through sensory friendly and interactive clothing, multimedia adventure subscription boxes, and augmented reality to inspire curiosity between nature, technology, and active play. PK Beans is also a pioneer in the space, establishing a circular economy by reselling and repurposing products to eliminate textile waste. The company maximizes revenue by reaching sellers and online retailers through an omnichannel approach. Join us on our mission to enrich, empower, and nourish the next generation of children.

To learn more about PK Beans, visit: www.pkbeans.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Ms. Traci Costa, President and CEO

