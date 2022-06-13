Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 13 juin/June 2022) - Effective immediately, Gold Port Corporation will be reinstated for trading.
The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.
Avec effet immédiat, Gold Port Corporation sera réintégré aux fins de négociation.
La Société a rectifié la situation de défaut ayant donné lieu à la suspension.
|Date :
|Le 13 juin/June 2022
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) :
|GPO
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com
Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com