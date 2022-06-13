Mille Miglia: 1000 MIGLIA 2022: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15 TO SATURDAY, JUNE 18 - THE "MOST BEAUTIFUL RACE IN THE WORLD" RETURNS

BRESCIA, Italy, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, the 1000 Miglia restarts its engines as summer approaches. From Wednesday, June 15 to Saturday, June 18, 425 extraordinary cars will revive the myth of the Red Arrow on the roads of Italy, crossing some 250 municipalities for nearly 2,000 kilometers in four days.

The 1000 Miglia 2022 will return to travel clockwise across Italy, starting and finishing in Brescia after legs in Cervia-Milano Marittima, Rome and Parma.

On Wednesday, June 15, crews will leave Brescia in the direction of Lake Garda before heading south and descending to the Adriatic Sea. Dinner during the race in the Teatro Comunale in Ferrara and conclusion of the leg in Cervia-Milano Marittima.

On Thursday, June 16, the cars will climb the hairpin bends leading to San Marino, descend to Urbino continuing to Rome, arriving with the parade in Via Veneto.

On Friday, June 17, the Race will cross four regions-Lazio, Tuscany, with a stop for lunch in Piazza del Campo in Siena, then Liguria and Emilia Romagna ending in Parma.

On Saturday 18, the Race will pass through the Autodromo di Monza and Bergamo and conclude in Brescia.

On the sporting side, eyes are on the defending champion, Andrea Vesco, triumphant in 2020 and 2021.

ROUTE

Nearly 2,000 km

257 locations

115 Time Trials

17 Time Controls

8 Average Trials

1000 MIGLIA CARS

425 cars

71 cars took part in the historic 1000 Miglia 1927-57

The first 10 starting cars will be "665 SUPERBA" OM (winner car of the 1927 1000 Miglia)

Two examples of ALFA 8c 2003 return to Brescia after participating in the 1932 1000 Miglia

9 examples of OSCA (7 of these participated in 1000 Miglia 1927-57) will leave grouped together to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the House

19 Ferrari and 6 Maserati racing cars

Most represented automaker: Alfa Romeo with 50 cars

1000 MIGLIA GREEN (full electric) CARS.

8 cars

AUTO FERRARI TRIBUTE 1000 MIGLIA (Modern Ferrari)

111 cars

AUTO 1000 MIGLIA EXPERIENCE (Supercar)

12 cars

NATIONS

29 Nations

324 participants from Italy , 133 from the Netherlands , 70 from the U.S., 66 from Germany

1000miglia.it

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838537/Mille_Miglia_Car.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838536/1000_MIGLIA_2022.pdf