

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corp. (ORCL) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.19 billion, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $4.03 billion, or $1.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Oracle Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.24 billion or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.4% to $11.84 billion from $11.23 billion last year.



Oracle Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $3.19 Bln. vs. $4.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.16 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.37 -Revenue (Q4): $11.84 Bln vs. $11.23 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ORACLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de