Helo Corp.: Helo Corp Announces Change in Auditor

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a leading developer of wearable devices at the forefront of the digital health sharing economy and data-driven wellness, announces a change in its independent auditor.

Helo Corp announced today that, effective June 10, 2022, following a thorough and competitive review process, its Board of Directors appointed M&K CPAS, PLLC as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the company's calendar years ending December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021. It is anticipated that these audits will be included in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This will allow Helo Corp to move from an alternative reporting company to a fully reporting company with the SEC.

"We are grateful for the services provided by Wei, Wei & Co., LLP," said Sean McVeigh, CEO of Helo Corp, "and look forward to a smooth transition with the M&K team out of Houston, Texas. Our long-term goal is to get to Nasdaq and we believe that working with M&K to complete our audits and become a fully reporting company with the SEC, are major steps forward for our company in achieving this goal and increasing shareholder value."

In the prior two years ending December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 there were no disagreements with Wei Wei on any matter of GAAP or practices, financial statement disclosures, and auditing scope or procedures which, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Wei Wei, would have caused Wei Wei to make reference to the matter in their report. In addition, there were no events of the type listed in paragraphs (A) through (D) of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.

About Helo Corp.

Helo Corp. (OTC PINK:HLOC) is a data-driven wellness technology company at the forefront of the Digital Health Sharing Economy. Helo uses its life watches and other personal devices and its proprietary bio-metrics data platform to encourage wellness-centered lifestyles and consumer data empowerment under its Vyvo TM brand and to power the self-funding, Digital Health Sharing Economy. Our Life Sensing TechnologyTM uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters for the user and Healthtech market. We incentivize our customers with token rewards to continuously build up our shared bio-bank through self-tracking. Our data rich platform empowers our customers to own and control their bio-metric data, while providing AI-formulated personalized reports and alerts, as well as customized Nutrapak supplements. Our platform also presents Big Data opportunities for technology development, medical research and diagnostics.

About M&K CPAS PLLC:

M&K CPAS, PLLC is one of the fastest growing public accountant firms in the nation specializing in public company audits. M&K is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and serves businesses of all sizes with their financial compliance and advisory needs.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as may, "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," potential and similar statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates, but involve a number of unknown risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

