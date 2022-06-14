Getac's X600 rugged mobile workstation sets a new benchmark for performance, expandability and reliability in a single powerful solution

News in brief:

Getac announces new 15.6" inch fully rugged mobile workstation, designed to deliver comprehensive mobile command computing, control and planning workflows across a diverse range of operational environments

The new X600 provides a major leap in computing power, with the options of the 11th gen Intel Core H-series processor (up to i9) and 128GB of memory, alongside NVIDIA Quadro RTX3000 discrete graphics controller

Both X600 and X600 Pro models combine extensive battery and storage expandability with compact design and light weight, setting a new benchmark for rugged solutions

TAIPEI, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac has today announced the launch of its X600 and X600 Pro, two powerful new 15.6" fully rugged mobile workstations for professionals needing both optimal performance and exceptional reliability when conducting complex operations in the field.

Unrivalled performance

The X600 runs the latest Windows 11 Pro and features an 11th gen Intel Core H-series processor (i5/i7/i9) with integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The result is exceptional performance in a diverse range of data and/or graphically-intensive operational scenarios, such as defence command and control, railway track inspection, and oil & gas sensor analysis.

An optional NVIDIA Quadro RTX3000 discrete graphics controller can elevate the graphical performance to even higher standards if required, while capacity for up 128GB of memory ensures lightning-fast processing speeds.

Superb expandability

The X600 boasts exceptional expandability to match modern data demands, supporting three PCIe SSDs for up to 6TB internal storage.

The X600 Pro takes this expandability further still, featuring dual hot-swappable batteries, alongside capacity for two additional media bay batteries, which together deliver more than 240Wh in a single device. The X600 Pro also includes PCMCIA and Express card slots and DVD super drive/optional Blu-ray drive support, for even greater capability both in and out of the field.

Powerful connectivity and security

Professionals working in the field, such as those taking part in defence operations, must be able to communicate clearly and effectively, access information, gather intelligence and make critical decisions, regardless of their location. Designed with these needs in mind, the X600 features a diverse array of industry-leading connectivity options, including dual 2.5GBASE-T Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, optional dedicated GPS, and optional 4G LTE with integrated GPS. The device also includes multiple I/O interfaces, such as Thunderbolt4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and serial port.

The X600 includes the latest physical security and data security features as well. Self-encrypting drives, smart card reader, TPM 2.0, Intel vPro technology, optional Windows Hello face-authentication, and optional fingerprint reader keep sensitive data safe, while a built-in Kensington lock slot can be used to protect the device against theft.

Highly versatile and mobile

The X600 boasts a large 15.6" FHD display with optional capacitive 10-point touch, meaning it can be operated when cold, wet, or even while wearing gloves. Getac's proprietary LumiBond screen technology also delivers superb colour, contrast, and brightness (1,000 nits) making it easily readable, even in direct sunlight.

Weighing less than 5kg/10lbs, the X600 is also incredibly light for such a powerful device, while its compact form factor and dual hot-swappable batteries make it ideally suited to extended use in the field. Furthermore, legacy device support means customers can use the X600 in conjunction with a wide array of their existing peripherals, right out of the box.

Fully rugged reliability

Like all Getac devices, the X600 is built rugged from the ground up to withstand physical impacts, harsh temperatures, moisture, and dust, assuring the highest levels of performance and reliability during field operations.

Rugged features include IP66-rated ingress protection, MIL-STD-810H, MIL-STD-461G and optional CID2 (ANSI/UL 12.12.91) certification, vibration and 4ft (1.2m) drop resistance, as well as optional salt fog-resistance.

"With the launch of the X600 rugged mobile workstation, Getac is once again raising the bar for the rugged mobile computing industry, delivering desktop-level performance and exceptional reliability in a single, complete package," says Rick Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "Just like the award-winning B360, the X600 has been inspired by our customers and our commitment to helping them meet their growing need for powerful yet portable field operations solutions that can handle tasks of enormous complexity."

Availability

The X600 and X600 Pro will be available in October 2022.

