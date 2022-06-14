Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Trotz großer Turbulenzen: Ganz große Kurschance am Montag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.06.2022 | 06:39
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Getac's X600 rugged mobile workstation sets a new benchmark for performance, expandability and reliability in a single powerful solution

News in brief:

  • Getac announces new 15.6" inch fully rugged mobile workstation, designed to deliver comprehensive mobile command computing, control and planning workflows across a diverse range of operational environments
  • The new X600 provides a major leap in computing power, with the options of the 11th gen Intel Core H-series processor (up to i9) and 128GB of memory, alongside NVIDIA Quadro RTX3000 discrete graphics controller
  • Both X600 and X600 Pro models combine extensive battery and storage expandability with compact design and light weight, setting a new benchmark for rugged solutions

TAIPEI, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac has today announced the launch of its X600 and X600 Pro, two powerful new 15.6" fully rugged mobile workstations for professionals needing both optimal performance and exceptional reliability when conducting complex operations in the field.