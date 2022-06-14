Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed WooZooMusic (WZM) on June 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WZM/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As a VR music platform based on blockchain technology, WooZooMusic (WZM) builds a metaverse where stars and fans can communicate in various ways, while allowing advertisers to support the basic economy of the platform. Its native token WZM has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing WooZooMusic

WooZooMusic (WZM) is a platform that connects stars and fans based on metaverse and blockchain technology. Stars and fans are the most important participants of WooZooMusic, and they can communicate in various ways through the WooZooMusic protocol and form multi-faceted relationships. In addition, advertisers are also one of the participants of WooZooMusic and are responsible for building the basic economy of the platform.

The basic components of WooZooMusic's ecosystem are Content Producers including singers and other sound sources, Content Consumers including users and fans, and Advertisers (sponsors). These three basic components are the absolute requirements for designing the foundations of the WooZooMusic platform.

There are three main features in WooZooMusic, including VR-Concert, VR-Fandom, and VR-Market. VR-Concert provides a direct spot between stars and fans such as performances, meetings, and conversations. It's a public space where users can create their own avatars, and the talker and the listener can communicate through real-time streaming transmission. VR-Fandom builds fandom for categories such as by singer and genre, and provides open social media functions. It enables active communication between avatars and also allows user to build personalized virtual space to express their talent and characteristics.

VR-Market is a marketplace that provides fans with a variety of goods, such as stars' cherished items, stars' avatar bodies, and performance tickets. It is a space where items are sold and various items whose ownership is protected are traded, and users can actively appeal and attract market products through voting. In VR-Market, purchased goods are commonly paid with cryptocurrency.

The vision of the WooZooMusic platform is "To build a new non-contact industrial culture in the entertainment market and to complete a rational reward system for creators". By achieving this vision, WooZooMusic will become a more transparent culture leader platform and eventually create a new music culture.

About WZM Token

WZM is a digital asset that can be used in the new virtual reality content ecosystem of the WooZooMusic platform. Ecosystem participants can secure their own space in the virtual reality world by purchasing and staking WZM tokens. Payment for items to purchase or produce new content in the virtual reality world is made with WZM tokens between participants. Participants can receive tokens through advertising contributions, and they can also receive various benefits by holding WZM tokens.

WZM token is based on both ERC-20 (30%) and BEP-20 (70%) networks with a total supply of 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000) tokens, of which 50% was already burnt. As for the distribution of remaining tokens, 15% is provided for the sale, 46% is provided for ecosystem, 25% will be used for research and development, 10% will be used for marketing, 2% is allocated to partners, and the rest 2% is distributed to the foundation.

The WZM token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 14, 2022, investors who are interested in WooZooMusic investment can easily buy and sell WZM token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

