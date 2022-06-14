ERP Solutions provider SEIDOR wins fifth consecutive SAP Pinnacle Award

WEYBRIDGE, England , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEIDOR , a multinational consulting firm specialising in technology services and solutions for SMEs, has won its fifth consecutive SAP Pinnacle Award, being recognised for its Sales Excellence within small enterprises across the globe.

The prestigious Pinnacle Award is presented to the partner who best understands customers' requirements and fulfils those with SAP solutions, such as SAP Business One and SAP Business ByDesign .

"The winning partners have been chosen based on their commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth and simplification," said Christian Klein, CEO of SAP. "Together, we support our customers on their journey to becoming intelligent, sustainable enterprises."

Over the last five years, SEIDOR has won many accolades for its range of world-class services. In 2018, SAP presented SEIDOR with titles for cloud and analytics. In 2019 and 2020, SEIDOR won consecutive awards for the ERP Partner of the Year for SMEs. Last year, SEIDOR was also selected as the SAP Business One Partner of the Year.

The SAP Pinnacle Awards are now in their 20th year. The awards highlight SAP's top-performing partners globally, with more than 20,000 vendors invited to participate.

Carlos Iribarren, Director at SEIDOR, said it was a fantastic achievement for the company to be selected again as one of the world's best global partners.

"This is a deserved recognition for the whole team's commitment, dedication and effort, particularly for the work of SEIDOR's specialised area in SMEs and the mid-market area," he said.

In addition to SEIDOR winning the small enterprise award, the multinational IT consultancy specialist was also nominated as a finalist in the mid-market category.

The 2022 SAP Pinnacle Award continues an impressive start to the year for SEIDOR. At the recent Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) SAP Partner Kick-Off Meeting, SEIDOR won a record 31 awards for its world-class support and services. Next, at the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) SAP awards, SEIDOR took home awards for Top SME Cloud Performance, Partner Excellence for New Business, and Cloud Delivery Excellence.

About SEIDOR

SEIDOR is one of SAP's leading Platinum Partners and the world's largest SAP Business One Partner. The company - with UK headquarters in Weybridge, Surrey - provides powerful Business Management Solutions to improve efficiency and increase control and visibility over business processes. The ERP Software Specialists provide services and support for some of the world's most popular SAP-powered ERP Systems, such as SAP Business One, SAP Business ByDesign and S/4 HANA.

The company has been awarded many industry accolades for its range of Services and Solutions. The most recent is the SAP Pinnacle Award for SME Sales Excellence 2022. It has also been awarded by SAP for its range of SAP Business One and SME Services, plus Cloud and Analytic Solutions.

To learn more about SEIDOR, our portfolio of ERP Solutions, and our award-winning services, visit www.seidor.com or call 01932 212 777 . Connect with us on LinkedIn , Twitter , or YouTube .

