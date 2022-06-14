Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.06.2022
Trotz großer Turbulenzen: Ganz große Kurschance am Montag!
PR Newswire
14.06.2022 | 01:00
National Vision Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASD: EYE) will replace Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASD: REGI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, June 16 . S&P 500 constituent Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) acquired Renewable Energy Group in a deal that closed today, June 13 .

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 16, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

National Vision Holdings

EYE

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Renewable Energy Group

REGI

Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2022 PR Newswire
