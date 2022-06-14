- (PLX AI) - Atos studying a possible separation into two publicly listed companies to unlock value and implement an ambitious transformation plan.
- • Atos project involves a prior reorganization expected to be completed during the second half of 2023 with listing and distribution of SpinCo shares by end of 2023
- • SpinCo (Evidian) would bring together Atos' Digital and Big Data and Security (BDS) business lines, which generated in 2021 a combined €4.9 billion revenue
- • TFCo (Atos) would be composed of Atos' Tech Foundations business line, which in 2021 generated revenue of €5.4 billion
ATOS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de