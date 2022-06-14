Reakiro Partnered With Lifeplan Products Ltd. in an Exciting New UK Distribution Agreement

LONDON, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This new working partnership will see Lifeplan bring award-winning European manufacturer Reakiro's premium-quality CBD (cannabidiol) products, notably the SOOL and Smart Restart ranges, to a wider UK market.

The appetite for CBD products in the UK has never been stronger. Analysts have described the attitudes of the UK CBD market as a 'gold rush mentality', with more and more consumers becoming aware of CBD and keen to incorporate these natural health supplements into their daily routines.

Says Iain Laing, Commercial Director at Lifeplan: "We are excited about this distribution arrangement with Reakiro and look forward to bringing this exceptional product range to our current and future Health & Wellness customers."

The ranges from Reakiro to be distributed by Lifeplan, notably contain broad-spectrum CBD extract. Broad-spectrum CBD extract contains all the molecules found naturally in the hemp plant (from which CBD is derived), which includes cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes. Combined, these hemp plant 's compounds synergise and create a more effective sensation, but importantly, the broad-spectrum extract contains the level of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) below LOQ 0.0025%, the naturally occurring chemical known for its mind-altering properties.

The Smart Restart range is formulated and marketed with both amateur and professional athletes in mind. CBD and sport are becoming increasingly interlinked as athletes discover the natural healing and rejuvenating effects of this plant-based product in both pre-activity preparation and post-activity recovery.

SOOL products meanwhile, answer the need of active people who are looking for the balanced connection between science and nature in recovering of their energy and ability to stay fit.

Lifeplan is an established UK health and wellness manufacturer and distributor established in 1984 and specialising in vitamins, minerals and botanical supplements. Lifeplan's goal to help people around the world enjoy a healthy, balanced lifestyle is a perfectly suited match for Reakiro, who wish to help people everywhere improve their life with the natural powers and properties of the hemp plant.

For sales and enquiries please contact Lifeplan Products Limited 01455 556281 or email sales@lifeplan.co.uk

Reakiro Contact Person: Elena McKenzie

Address: Head Office Reakiro Poland Sp. z o.o. ul. Pl. Jana Kilinskiego 35-005 Rzeszów, Poland

Telephone: +48 12 361 3288

Email: info@reakiro.com

Website: https://cbdreakiro.com

