Evotec SE: Evotec Enters a Drug Discovery Collaboration with Janssen

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP LEVERAGES EVOTEC'S PROPRIETARY PLATFORM CAPABILITIES IN THE FIELD OF PROTEIN HOMEOSTASIS

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Evotec SE (FRA:EVT)(MDAX/TecDAX)(ISIN:DE0005664809)(NASDAQ:EVO) announced today that the Company has entered a drug discovery collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson ("Janssen"). Evotec's innovative TargetAlloMod platforms will be evaluated to discover first-in-class novel mode of action therapeutic candidates. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

Under the agreement, Evotec and Janssen will jointly conduct screens on the identified targets and collaborate with hit identification and lead optimisation of the most promising chemical assets, leveraging Evotec's end-to-end integrated drug discovery and development platform.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are very proud to enter into this collaboration to explore unique approaches to high potential cell surface drug targets with novel therapeutic modalities and to deliver and make innovative therapeutic options available to patients."

Besides research funding, Evotec is entitled to success-based research and commercial milestones up to approximately € 210 m per project as well as tiered royalties on products resulting from this collaboration.

About TargetAlloMod

Scientists at Evotec have discovered that for certain extracellular receptors, small molecules can bind allosterically and induce a natural proteolytic cleavage process to shed the ectodomain. This results in the disruption of cell signalling and the shed ectodomain can, in many cases, further act as a sink for the native ligand of the targeted receptor. The TargetAlloMod platform comprises a suite of proprietary assay principles and computational tools to assess and screen extracellular receptor targets for shedding and the induction of shedding by small molecule allosteric modulators. This platform has broad applicability across many therapeutic areas.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 4,200 highly qualified people. The Company's 15 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.

