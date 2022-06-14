Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of
issuer (Legal Entity
Identifier)
|Day of
transaction
|Identification code of
financial instrument
|Aggregated daily
volume (in number
of shares)
|Daily weighted average
price of the purchased
shares *
|Market
(MIC Code)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|06/06/2022
FR0010309096
23
31.60
XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
08/06/2022
FR0010309096
15
32.60
XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
09/06/2022
FR0010309096
23
33.34
XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
10/06/2022
FR0010309096
14
33.80
XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
75
32.74
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of
Investment
Services
Provider
|Identification code
of Investment Services
Provider
|Day/time of
transaction (CET)
|Identification code of
financial instrument
Price per
Currency
Acquired
|Market (MIC
Code)
|Reference number of
transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|06/06/2022 16:42:28
|FR0010309096
31.60
EUR
23
|XPAR
|00310778867EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|08/06/2022 10:24:16
|FR0010309096
32.60
EUR
15
|XPAR
|00310950365EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|09/06/2022 09:06:20
|FR0010309096
33.20
EUR
15
|XPAR
|00311075384EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|09/06/2022 17:18:35
|FR0010309096
33.60
EUR
8
|XPAR
|00311199981EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|10/06/2022 09:08:06
|FR0010309096
33.80
EUR
14
|XPAR
|00311213187EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
