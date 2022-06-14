Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the leading European services Group for elderly and fragile people, present in 7 countries, officially announces showcasing numerous innovations in the fields of care, healthcare and hospitality at VivaTech's 6th Paris edition. Korian is fully dedicated to providing its health expertise to bring daily comfort and security to its patients and care staff.

By 2030, the 65+ population will have grown by more than 20% to 126 million people across Europe. Within this same age range, almost 80% of them will suffer from a chronic disease leading to a continuous increase in healthcare needs across Europe, requiring strong investments in high quality services and its expenditure. Digitalization will be a major enabler for users in their daily life to enhance safety, comfort, and provide a sustainable care from a community point of view.

Korian, through Korian Solutions, its digital factory, aims to continually improve both aspects comfort and safety for patients, their families and its care staff, leveraging digital innovation for enhanced care quality. To do so, Korian has built a lively innovation ecosystem with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. The Group works closely with its partners not only to foster innovation but also to bring the greatest innovation players to the healthcare sector, for the patients', their families' and staffs' benefit and to lighten the burden and costs for future generations.

Sophie Boissard, Group Chief Executive Officer, claims: "To tackle societal challenges prompted by the demographic, we at Korian have decided to invest in innovation by bringing in our European teams' expertise to build scalable solutions for today's care, enhancing comfort and security. We are committed to actively facilitating exchanges across our network among all the actors in the care sector, whether they be private, public or start-ups, to ensure that innovations are tested, applied and scaled up to benefit our society's elderly and fragile and also to avoid tremendous costs for the generations to come."

