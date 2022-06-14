Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

14 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 13 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 120,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 360.4307 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 364 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 357 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,271,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,820,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 13 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 748 362.50 08:10:10 00059386644TRLO0 LSE 600 362.50 08:10:10 00059386643TRLO0 LSE 1362 362.00 08:11:23 00059386845TRLO0 LSE 145 364.00 08:18:28 00059387430TRLO0 LSE 1199 364.00 08:18:28 00059387431TRLO0 LSE 1570 364.00 08:18:28 00059387432TRLO0 LSE 404 363.50 08:18:28 00059387436TRLO0 LSE 48 363.50 08:18:28 00059387435TRLO0 LSE 195 363.50 08:18:28 00059387434TRLO0 LSE 534 363.50 08:18:28 00059387433TRLO0 LSE 81 363.50 08:18:28 00059387438TRLO0 LSE 600 363.50 08:18:28 00059387437TRLO0 LSE 500 364.00 08:18:28 00059387439TRLO0 LSE 1574 364.00 08:31:10 00059388138TRLO0 LSE 1614 362.50 08:31:21 00059388158TRLO0 LSE 1456 362.00 08:31:24 00059388165TRLO0 LSE 165 361.50 08:38:36 00059388648TRLO0 LSE 895 361.50 08:38:36 00059388647TRLO0 LSE 352 361.50 08:38:36 00059388646TRLO0 LSE 1471 360.00 09:00:50 00059390008TRLO0 LSE 206 359.00 09:26:33 00059391641TRLO0 LSE 1176 359.00 09:27:00 00059391722TRLO0 LSE 500 359.00 09:27:00 00059391723TRLO0 LSE 213 358.00 09:27:00 00059391724TRLO0 LSE 342 359.00 09:42:17 00059392982TRLO0 LSE 165 359.00 09:42:17 00059392983TRLO0 LSE 1613 360.00 09:43:26 00059393041TRLO0 LSE 1735 359.50 09:43:26 00059393042TRLO0 LSE 67 359.00 09:48:33 00059393426TRLO0 LSE 866 359.00 09:48:33 00059393425TRLO0 LSE 571 359.00 09:48:33 00059393424TRLO0 LSE 1733 358.50 09:53:20 00059393720TRLO0 LSE 156 358.00 09:53:23 00059393722TRLO0 LSE 164 358.00 09:53:25 00059393724TRLO0 LSE 1277 358.00 09:53:26 00059393727TRLO0 LSE 266 357.50 10:29:52 00059395822TRLO0 LSE 428 357.50 10:29:52 00059395823TRLO0 LSE 1586 357.50 10:35:29 00059396165TRLO0 LSE 525 357.50 10:35:29 00059396164TRLO0 LSE 188 357.50 10:35:29 00059396163TRLO0 LSE 500 357.50 10:35:29 00059396166TRLO0 LSE 237 357.00 10:36:14 00059396217TRLO0 LSE 392 357.00 10:41:08 00059396413TRLO0 LSE 772 357.00 10:59:26 00059397655TRLO0 LSE 34 357.00 10:59:26 00059397654TRLO0 LSE 1037 357.00 10:59:26 00059397653TRLO0 LSE 500 357.00 10:59:26 00059397656TRLO0 LSE 1355 359.50 11:08:33 00059398142TRLO0 LSE 171 359.00 11:09:36 00059398170TRLO0 LSE 129 359.00 11:09:36 00059398171TRLO0 LSE 175 359.00 11:09:36 00059398172TRLO0 LSE 331 360.00 11:13:23 00059398324TRLO0 LSE 290 360.00 11:13:23 00059398323TRLO0 LSE 173 360.00 11:13:23 00059398322TRLO0 LSE 489 360.00 11:14:23 00059398371TRLO0 LSE 554 360.00 11:14:23 00059398370TRLO0 LSE 520 360.00 11:14:23 00059398369TRLO0 LSE 473 360.50 11:22:09 00059398628TRLO0 LSE 903 360.00 11:22:14 00059398632TRLO0 LSE 684 360.00 11:22:14 00059398631TRLO0 LSE 1584 359.50 11:27:02 00059398783TRLO0 LSE 139 359.50 11:27:02 00059398782TRLO0 LSE 500 359.50 11:27:02 00059398784TRLO0 LSE 423 361.50 12:35:34 00059401380TRLO0 LSE 1026 361.50 12:35:34 00059401379TRLO0 LSE 866 361.50 12:35:34 00059401378TRLO0 LSE 824 361.50 12:35:34 00059401377TRLO0 LSE 69 361.50 12:42:34 00059401581TRLO0 LSE 600 361.50 12:42:34 00059401580TRLO0 LSE 866 361.50 12:42:34 00059401579TRLO0 LSE 376 362.00 13:22:57 00059402917TRLO0 LSE 309 362.00 13:22:59 00059402918TRLO0 LSE 348 362.00 13:23:02 00059402921TRLO0 LSE 1432 362.00 13:26:01 00059403021TRLO0 LSE 1414 362.00 13:26:01 00059403020TRLO0 LSE 424 362.00 13:26:01 00059403019TRLO0 LSE 838 362.00 13:26:01 00059403023TRLO0 LSE 500 362.00 13:26:01 00059403022TRLO0 LSE 1547 361.00 13:26:01 00059403024TRLO0 LSE 30 361.00 13:26:06 00059403031TRLO0 LSE 1315 361.00 13:26:06 00059403030TRLO0 LSE 382 361.00 13:26:06 00059403029TRLO0 LSE 1563 360.50 13:26:08 00059403032TRLO0 LSE 749 360.50 13:42:37 00059403543TRLO0 LSE 600 360.50 13:42:37 00059403542TRLO0 LSE 500 360.50 13:42:37 00059403544TRLO0 LSE 313 360.00 13:53:36 00059404075TRLO0 LSE 775 360.00 13:53:36 00059404074TRLO0 LSE 508 360.00 13:53:36 00059404073TRLO0 LSE 1853 359.50 13:56:13 00059404149TRLO0 LSE 91 359.00 14:08:16 00059404940TRLO0 LSE 134 359.00 14:24:10 00059406021TRLO0 LSE 140 359.00 14:24:10 00059406020TRLO0 LSE 972 359.00 14:25:59 00059406138TRLO0 LSE 1594 359.50 14:28:20 00059406404TRLO0 LSE 37 359.50 14:28:20 00059406405TRLO0 LSE 1125 360.50 14:30:39 00059406871TRLO0 LSE 492 360.50 14:30:39 00059406870TRLO0 LSE 1213 360.50 14:30:39 00059406872TRLO0 LSE 423 361.00 14:33:41 00059407258TRLO0 LSE 1112 361.00 14:33:41 00059407257TRLO0 LSE 500 361.50 14:34:14 00059407341TRLO0 LSE 500 361.50 14:34:14 00059407342TRLO0 LSE 637 361.50 14:35:33 00059407521TRLO0 LSE 958 361.50 14:35:33 00059407520TRLO0 LSE 600 361.00 14:38:15 00059407783TRLO0 LSE 600 361.00 14:38:15 00059407782TRLO0 LSE 16 361.00 14:38:15 00059407781TRLO0 LSE 155 361.00 14:38:15 00059407785TRLO0 LSE 164 361.00 14:38:15 00059407784TRLO0 LSE 161 361.50 14:39:14 00059407859TRLO0 LSE 1386 361.50 14:39:14 00059407860TRLO0 LSE 202 361.50 14:39:14 00059407861TRLO0 LSE 139 361.50 14:39:27 00059407908TRLO0 LSE 600 361.50 14:40:02 00059407975TRLO0 LSE 376 361.50 14:40:02 00059407974TRLO0 LSE 511 361.50 14:40:02 00059407973TRLO0 LSE 92 361.50 14:40:02 00059407972TRLO0 LSE 916 361.50 14:40:02 00059407977TRLO0 LSE 500 361.50 14:40:02 00059407976TRLO0 LSE 4 361.50 14:40:02 00059407979TRLO0 LSE 541 362.00 14:45:17 00059408629TRLO0 LSE 443 362.00 14:45:17 00059408628TRLO0 LSE 500 362.00 14:45:17 00059408627TRLO0 LSE 266 361.50 14:46:02 00059408699TRLO0 LSE 156 361.50 14:46:02 00059408700TRLO0 LSE 139 361.50 14:46:04 00059408704TRLO0 LSE 139 361.50 14:46:23 00059408720TRLO0 LSE 139 361.50 14:47:09 00059408782TRLO0 LSE 139 361.50 14:47:11 00059408784TRLO0 LSE 325 361.50 14:48:04 00059408882TRLO0 LSE 115 361.50 14:48:04 00059408883TRLO0 LSE 1352 361.50 14:59:11 00059409887TRLO0 LSE 1432 361.50 14:59:11 00059409886TRLO0 LSE 1994 361.50 14:59:11 00059409889TRLO0 LSE 500 361.50 14:59:11 00059409888TRLO0 LSE 1323 361.50 15:02:52 00059410164TRLO0 LSE 1451 360.50 15:05:53 00059410377TRLO0 LSE 1366 360.50 15:12:13 00059410808TRLO0 LSE 15 360.50 15:12:13 00059410807TRLO0 LSE 1627 360.00 15:13:08 00059410856TRLO0 LSE 18 360.00 15:13:18 00059410862TRLO0 LSE 1038 360.00 15:13:40 00059410881TRLO0 LSE 563 360.00 15:13:48 00059410892TRLO0 LSE 1527 360.00 15:19:10 00059411455TRLO0 LSE 147 360.50 15:20:21 00059411648TRLO0 LSE 393 360.50 15:20:21 00059411647TRLO0 LSE 634 360.50 15:20:21 00059411646TRLO0 LSE 412 360.50 15:20:21 00059411649TRLO0 LSE 1535 360.00 15:22:00 00059411785TRLO0 LSE 488 360.00 15:24:12 00059412002TRLO0 LSE 600 360.50 15:32:23 00059413230TRLO0 LSE 835 360.50 15:32:23 00059413229TRLO0 LSE 120 360.50 15:32:23 00059413231TRLO0 LSE 237 360.50 15:34:04 00059413326TRLO0 LSE 600 360.00 15:34:58 00059413386TRLO0 LSE 418 360.00 15:34:58 00059413385TRLO0 LSE 790 360.00 15:34:58 00059413384TRLO0 LSE 278 360.00 15:34:58 00059413387TRLO0 LSE 110 360.00 15:34:58 00059413388TRLO0 LSE 171 360.00 15:37:58 00059413556TRLO0 LSE 435 360.00 15:39:16 00059413711TRLO0 LSE 17 360.00 15:42:32 00059414278TRLO0 LSE 731 360.00 15:42:32 00059414277TRLO0 LSE 500 360.50 15:42:50 00059414385TRLO0 LSE 969 360.50 15:42:50 00059414384TRLO0 LSE 487 360.50 15:42:50 00059414383TRLO0 LSE 244 360.50 15:42:50 00059414382TRLO0 LSE 629 360.00 15:46:16 00059414889TRLO0 LSE 560 360.00 15:46:16 00059414888TRLO0 LSE 490 360.00 15:46:16 00059414887TRLO0 LSE 1296 358.50 15:56:52 00059415872TRLO0 LSE 1523 358.50 15:56:52 00059415871TRLO0 LSE 500 358.50 15:56:52 00059415873TRLO0 LSE 859 359.50 16:01:50 00059416369TRLO0 LSE 509 359.50 16:01:50 00059416368TRLO0 LSE 541 359.00 16:02:08 00059416406TRLO0 LSE 87 359.00 16:02:08 00059416407TRLO0 LSE 45 359.00 16:03:04 00059416482TRLO0 LSE 811 359.00 16:03:30 00059416513TRLO0 LSE 1543 359.50 16:04:43 00059416621TRLO0 LSE 1511 357.50 16:08:45 00059416963TRLO0 LSE 72 357.50 16:08:45 00059416964TRLO0 LSE 85 358.00 16:15:01 00059417362TRLO0 LSE 1304 358.50 16:17:13 00059417603TRLO0 LSE 790 359.50 16:22:18 00059418082TRLO0 LSE 554 360.00 16:23:58 00059418251TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com