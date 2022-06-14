Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.06.2022
Trotz großer Turbulenzen: Ganz große Kurschance am Montag!
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
14.06.22
08:16 Uhr
4,120 Euro
-0,080
-1,90 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1604,32009:22
PR Newswire
14.06.2022 | 08:04
82 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 13

14 June 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 13 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 120,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 360.4307 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 364 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 357 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,271,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,820,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 13 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
748362.50 08:10:1000059386644TRLO0LSE
600362.50 08:10:1000059386643TRLO0LSE
1362362.00 08:11:2300059386845TRLO0LSE
145364.00 08:18:2800059387430TRLO0LSE
1199364.00 08:18:2800059387431TRLO0LSE
1570364.00 08:18:2800059387432TRLO0LSE
404363.50 08:18:2800059387436TRLO0LSE
48363.50 08:18:2800059387435TRLO0LSE
195363.50 08:18:2800059387434TRLO0LSE
534363.50 08:18:2800059387433TRLO0LSE
81363.50 08:18:2800059387438TRLO0LSE
600363.50 08:18:2800059387437TRLO0LSE
500364.00 08:18:2800059387439TRLO0LSE
1574364.00 08:31:1000059388138TRLO0LSE
1614362.50 08:31:2100059388158TRLO0LSE
1456362.00 08:31:2400059388165TRLO0LSE
165361.50 08:38:3600059388648TRLO0LSE
895361.50 08:38:3600059388647TRLO0LSE
352361.50 08:38:3600059388646TRLO0LSE
1471360.00 09:00:5000059390008TRLO0LSE
206359.00 09:26:3300059391641TRLO0LSE
1176359.00 09:27:0000059391722TRLO0LSE
500359.00 09:27:0000059391723TRLO0LSE
213358.00 09:27:0000059391724TRLO0LSE
342359.00 09:42:1700059392982TRLO0LSE
165359.00 09:42:1700059392983TRLO0LSE
1613360.00 09:43:2600059393041TRLO0LSE
1735359.50 09:43:2600059393042TRLO0LSE
67359.00 09:48:3300059393426TRLO0LSE
866359.00 09:48:3300059393425TRLO0LSE
571359.00 09:48:3300059393424TRLO0LSE
1733358.50 09:53:2000059393720TRLO0LSE
156358.00 09:53:2300059393722TRLO0LSE
164358.00 09:53:2500059393724TRLO0LSE
1277358.00 09:53:2600059393727TRLO0LSE
266357.50 10:29:5200059395822TRLO0LSE
428357.50 10:29:5200059395823TRLO0LSE
1586357.50 10:35:2900059396165TRLO0LSE
525357.50 10:35:2900059396164TRLO0LSE
188357.50 10:35:2900059396163TRLO0LSE
500357.50 10:35:2900059396166TRLO0LSE
237357.00 10:36:1400059396217TRLO0LSE
392357.00 10:41:0800059396413TRLO0LSE
772357.00 10:59:2600059397655TRLO0LSE
34357.00 10:59:2600059397654TRLO0LSE
1037357.00 10:59:2600059397653TRLO0LSE
500357.00 10:59:2600059397656TRLO0LSE
1355359.50 11:08:3300059398142TRLO0LSE
171359.00 11:09:3600059398170TRLO0LSE
129359.00 11:09:3600059398171TRLO0LSE
175359.00 11:09:3600059398172TRLO0LSE
331360.00 11:13:2300059398324TRLO0LSE
290360.00 11:13:2300059398323TRLO0LSE
173360.00 11:13:2300059398322TRLO0LSE
489360.00 11:14:2300059398371TRLO0LSE
554360.00 11:14:2300059398370TRLO0LSE
520360.00 11:14:2300059398369TRLO0LSE
473360.50 11:22:0900059398628TRLO0LSE
903360.00 11:22:1400059398632TRLO0LSE
684360.00 11:22:1400059398631TRLO0LSE
1584359.50 11:27:0200059398783TRLO0LSE
139359.50 11:27:0200059398782TRLO0LSE
500359.50 11:27:0200059398784TRLO0LSE
423361.50 12:35:3400059401380TRLO0LSE
1026361.50 12:35:3400059401379TRLO0LSE
866361.50 12:35:3400059401378TRLO0LSE
824361.50 12:35:3400059401377TRLO0LSE
69361.50 12:42:3400059401581TRLO0LSE
600361.50 12:42:3400059401580TRLO0LSE
866361.50 12:42:3400059401579TRLO0LSE
376362.00 13:22:5700059402917TRLO0LSE
309362.00 13:22:5900059402918TRLO0LSE
348362.00 13:23:0200059402921TRLO0LSE
1432362.00 13:26:0100059403021TRLO0LSE
1414362.00 13:26:0100059403020TRLO0LSE
424362.00 13:26:0100059403019TRLO0LSE
838362.00 13:26:0100059403023TRLO0LSE
500362.00 13:26:0100059403022TRLO0LSE
1547361.00 13:26:0100059403024TRLO0LSE
30361.00 13:26:0600059403031TRLO0LSE
1315361.00 13:26:0600059403030TRLO0LSE
382361.00 13:26:0600059403029TRLO0LSE
1563360.50 13:26:0800059403032TRLO0LSE
749360.50 13:42:3700059403543TRLO0LSE
600360.50 13:42:3700059403542TRLO0LSE
500360.50 13:42:3700059403544TRLO0LSE
313360.00 13:53:3600059404075TRLO0LSE
775360.00 13:53:36 00059404074TRLO0LSE
508360.00 13:53:3600059404073TRLO0LSE
1853359.50 13:56:1300059404149TRLO0LSE
91359.00 14:08:1600059404940TRLO0LSE
134359.00 14:24:1000059406021TRLO0LSE
140359.00 14:24:1000059406020TRLO0LSE
972359.00 14:25:5900059406138TRLO0LSE
1594359.50 14:28:2000059406404TRLO0LSE
37359.50 14:28:2000059406405TRLO0LSE
1125360.50 14:30:3900059406871TRLO0LSE
492360.50 14:30:3900059406870TRLO0LSE
1213360.50 14:30:3900059406872TRLO0LSE
423361.00 14:33:4100059407258TRLO0LSE
1112361.00 14:33:4100059407257TRLO0LSE
500361.50 14:34:1400059407341TRLO0LSE
500361.50 14:34:1400059407342TRLO0LSE
637361.50 14:35:3300059407521TRLO0LSE
958361.50 14:35:3300059407520TRLO0LSE
600361.00 14:38:1500059407783TRLO0LSE
600361.00 14:38:1500059407782TRLO0LSE
16361.00 14:38:1500059407781TRLO0LSE
155361.00 14:38:1500059407785TRLO0LSE
164361.00 14:38:1500059407784TRLO0LSE
161361.50 14:39:1400059407859TRLO0LSE
1386361.50 14:39:1400059407860TRLO0LSE
202361.50 14:39:1400059407861TRLO0LSE
139361.50 14:39:2700059407908TRLO0LSE
600361.50 14:40:0200059407975TRLO0LSE
376361.50 14:40:0200059407974TRLO0LSE
511361.50 14:40:0200059407973TRLO0LSE
92361.50 14:40:0200059407972TRLO0LSE
916361.50 14:40:0200059407977TRLO0LSE
500361.50 14:40:0200059407976TRLO0LSE
4361.50 14:40:0200059407979TRLO0LSE
541362.00 14:45:1700059408629TRLO0LSE
443362.00 14:45:1700059408628TRLO0LSE
500362.00 14:45:1700059408627TRLO0LSE
266361.50 14:46:0200059408699TRLO0LSE
156361.50 14:46:0200059408700TRLO0LSE
139361.50 14:46:0400059408704TRLO0LSE
139361.50 14:46:2300059408720TRLO0LSE
139361.50 14:47:0900059408782TRLO0LSE
139361.50 14:47:1100059408784TRLO0LSE
325361.50 14:48:0400059408882TRLO0LSE
115361.50 14:48:0400059408883TRLO0LSE
1352361.50 14:59:1100059409887TRLO0LSE
1432361.50 14:59:1100059409886TRLO0LSE
1994361.50 14:59:1100059409889TRLO0LSE
500361.50 14:59:1100059409888TRLO0LSE
1323361.50 15:02:5200059410164TRLO0LSE
1451360.50 15:05:5300059410377TRLO0LSE
1366360.50 15:12:1300059410808TRLO0LSE
15360.50 15:12:1300059410807TRLO0LSE
1627360.00 15:13:0800059410856TRLO0LSE
18360.00 15:13:1800059410862TRLO0LSE
1038360.00 15:13:4000059410881TRLO0LSE
563360.00 15:13:4800059410892TRLO0LSE
1527360.00 15:19:1000059411455TRLO0LSE
147360.50 15:20:2100059411648TRLO0LSE
393360.50 15:20:2100059411647TRLO0LSE
634360.50 15:20:2100059411646TRLO0LSE
412360.50 15:20:2100059411649TRLO0LSE
1535360.00 15:22:0000059411785TRLO0LSE
488360.00 15:24:1200059412002TRLO0LSE
600360.50 15:32:2300059413230TRLO0LSE
835360.50 15:32:2300059413229TRLO0LSE
120360.50 15:32:2300059413231TRLO0LSE
237360.50 15:34:0400059413326TRLO0LSE
600360.00 15:34:5800059413386TRLO0LSE
418360.00 15:34:5800059413385TRLO0LSE
790360.00 15:34:5800059413384TRLO0LSE
278360.00 15:34:5800059413387TRLO0LSE
110360.00 15:34:5800059413388TRLO0LSE
171360.00 15:37:5800059413556TRLO0LSE
435360.00 15:39:1600059413711TRLO0LSE
17360.00 15:42:3200059414278TRLO0LSE
731360.00 15:42:3200059414277TRLO0LSE
500360.50 15:42:5000059414385TRLO0LSE
969360.50 15:42:5000059414384TRLO0LSE
487360.50 15:42:5000059414383TRLO0LSE
244360.50 15:42:5000059414382TRLO0LSE
629360.00 15:46:1600059414889TRLO0LSE
560360.00 15:46:1600059414888TRLO0LSE
490360.00 15:46:1600059414887TRLO0LSE
1296358.50 15:56:5200059415872TRLO0LSE
1523358.50 15:56:5200059415871TRLO0LSE
500358.50 15:56:5200059415873TRLO0LSE
859359.50 16:01:5000059416369TRLO0LSE
509359.50 16:01:5000059416368TRLO0LSE
541359.00 16:02:0800059416406TRLO0LSE
87359.00 16:02:0800059416407TRLO0LSE
45359.00 16:03:0400059416482TRLO0LSE
811359.00 16:03:3000059416513TRLO0LSE
1543359.50 16:04:4300059416621TRLO0LSE
1511357.50 16:08:4500059416963TRLO0LSE
72357.50 16:08:4500059416964TRLO0LSE
85358.00 16:15:0100059417362TRLO0LSE
1304358.50 16:17:1300059417603TRLO0LSE
790359.50 16:22:1800059418082TRLO0LSE
554360.00 16:23:5800059418251TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
