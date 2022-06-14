Investments by Hanwha Group and the potential passage of the Solar Energy Manufacturing Act could expand US production of polysilicon and metallurgical-grade silicon.From pv magazine USA REC Silicon and Ferroglobe have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop an end-to-end US solar supply chain from raw silicon, to polysilicon, and finally fully assembled modules. Recent investment into REC Silicon by the Hanwha Group, in conjunction with Hanwha's subsidiary Qcells, was the impetus for the MOU. REC Silicon is a producer of advanced silicon materials, supplying high-purity polysilicon ...

