- (PLX AI) - AkzoNobel updates Q2 outlook based on impact of China lockdowns and slower start to the EMEA DIY season.
- • AkzoNobel says consumer demand in the Deco DIY channels in Europe got off to a slow start in Q2
- • AkzoNobel Q2 operating income for Decorative Paints expected to be down by approximately €50 million versus expectations
- • AkzoNobel COVID-19 lockdowns in China during Q2 will have negative operating income impact of approximately €40 million
- • AkzoNobel continues to focus on achieving its €2 billion adjusted EBITDA target for 2023, despite the volatile market environment having a material impact on the company's Q2 2022 financials
