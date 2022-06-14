Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
14.06.22
08:05 Uhr
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Jun-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

14 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           35,000     15,000 
                            EUR1.044 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.888 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.026     GBP0.880 
 
                                    GBP0.884016 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.033565

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,074,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5354       1.044         XDUB      08:17:59      00059387415TRLO0 
3194       1.028         XDUB      09:58:19      00059393959TRLO0 
2763       1.028         XDUB      09:58:19      00059393960TRLO0 
154       1.034         XDUB      11:58:33      00059399870TRLO0 
201       1.034         XDUB      11:58:33      00059399867TRLO0 
1800       1.034         XDUB      11:58:33      00059399869TRLO0 
3600       1.034         XDUB      11:58:33      00059399868TRLO0 
48        1.036         XDUB      13:42:25      00059403531TRLO0 
2000       1.036         XDUB      13:42:25      00059403532TRLO0 
3468       1.036         XDUB      13:42:25      00059403533TRLO0 
57        1.032         XDUB      14:48:36      00059408907TRLO0 
343       1.032         XDUB      14:48:36      00059408908TRLO0 
30        1.032         XDUB      14:49:06      00059408938TRLO0 
2739       1.032         XDUB      14:49:06      00059408939TRLO0 
58        1.032         XDUB      15:19:06      00059411442TRLO0 
140       1.032         XDUB      15:19:06      00059411443TRLO0 
2000       1.032         XDUB      15:19:06      00059411444TRLO0 
3846       1.032         XDUB      15:19:06      00059411445TRLO0 
1073       1.026         XDUB      15:56:56      00059415875TRLO0 
2132       1.026         XDUB      15:56:56      00059415876TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2339       88.20         XLON      09:01:49      00059390075TRLO0 
593       88.20         XLON      09:01:49      00059390074TRLO0 
2500       88.60         XLON      11:58:33      00059399871TRLO0 
983       88.80         XLON      13:00:14      00059402249TRLO0 
2755       88.80         XLON      13:29:30      00059403132TRLO0 
2524       88.30         XLON      14:41:02      00059408100TRLO0 
631       88.30         XLON      14:41:02      00059408099TRLO0 
1640       88.00         XLON      16:01:04      00059416254TRLO0 
1035       88.00         XLON      16:01:04      00059416255TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  167963 
EQS News ID:  1374583 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1374583&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

