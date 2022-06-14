DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

14 June 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13 June 2022 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 35,000 15,000 EUR1.044 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) GBP0.888 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.026 GBP0.880 GBP0.884016 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.033565

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 703,074,842 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5354 1.044 XDUB 08:17:59 00059387415TRLO0 3194 1.028 XDUB 09:58:19 00059393959TRLO0 2763 1.028 XDUB 09:58:19 00059393960TRLO0 154 1.034 XDUB 11:58:33 00059399870TRLO0 201 1.034 XDUB 11:58:33 00059399867TRLO0 1800 1.034 XDUB 11:58:33 00059399869TRLO0 3600 1.034 XDUB 11:58:33 00059399868TRLO0 48 1.036 XDUB 13:42:25 00059403531TRLO0 2000 1.036 XDUB 13:42:25 00059403532TRLO0 3468 1.036 XDUB 13:42:25 00059403533TRLO0 57 1.032 XDUB 14:48:36 00059408907TRLO0 343 1.032 XDUB 14:48:36 00059408908TRLO0 30 1.032 XDUB 14:49:06 00059408938TRLO0 2739 1.032 XDUB 14:49:06 00059408939TRLO0 58 1.032 XDUB 15:19:06 00059411442TRLO0 140 1.032 XDUB 15:19:06 00059411443TRLO0 2000 1.032 XDUB 15:19:06 00059411444TRLO0 3846 1.032 XDUB 15:19:06 00059411445TRLO0 1073 1.026 XDUB 15:56:56 00059415875TRLO0 2132 1.026 XDUB 15:56:56 00059415876TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 2339 88.20 XLON 09:01:49 00059390075TRLO0 593 88.20 XLON 09:01:49 00059390074TRLO0 2500 88.60 XLON 11:58:33 00059399871TRLO0 983 88.80 XLON 13:00:14 00059402249TRLO0 2755 88.80 XLON 13:29:30 00059403132TRLO0 2524 88.30 XLON 14:41:02 00059408100TRLO0 631 88.30 XLON 14:41:02 00059408099TRLO0 1640 88.00 XLON 16:01:04 00059416254TRLO0 1035 88.00 XLON 16:01:04 00059416255TRLO0

