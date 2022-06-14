Japan's Arth has designed an autonomous habitation module that produces water in places without energy and water infrastructure. The company said the residential unit could also be used as an emergency evacuation site.Japanese design company Arth Co., Ltd. has developed a new concept to build autonomous solar-powered residential units at any location without electricity, gas and water infrastructure. The Weazer habitation module is purportedly 100% self-sufficient for energy and water supplies. Electricity is provided by a rooftop PV array and water comes from filtered and sterilized rainwater. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...