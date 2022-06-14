

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Paragon Banking Group PLC reported that its first half underlying profit increased 27.3% to 105.5 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share increased 29.4% to 32.6 pence from 25.2 pence, last year.



Profit on ordinary activities before tax was 143.6 million pounds for the six months ended 31 March 2022 compared to 96.4 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 43.0 pence compared to 28.3 pence.



Total operating income increased to 181.7 million pounds from 154.7 million pounds, last year. Total operating income increased by 17.5%, with loan interest continuing to form the largest part of the balance.



The Group declared an interim dividend for the year ending 30 September 2022 of 9.4 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 29 July 2022 to shareholders on the register on 8 July 2022.







