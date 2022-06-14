The Payment Association's new research identifies sustainability superheroes working within the FinTech industry at the forefront of making ethical and sustainable growth

The report offers businesses advice, inspiration and real-world best practices, consisting of case studies from Mastercard, FIS and Algbra

The project also shows that The Payment Association's members are making significant progress towards embracing sustainability, with over 90% measuring progress towards gender equity, and 60% seeking to reduce waste from their supply chain

A new whitepaper issued by The Payments Association, (previously the Emerging Payments Association or EPA), aims to become a how-to guide to ethical and sustainable growth (ESG) for the FinTech industry.

As Sustainability Superheroes: a how-to guide to ESG for FinTechs highlights, the rules of business are changing. While in previous decades the single goal of business leaders has been to maximise shareholder returns, new paradigms such as ESG and stakeholder capitalism mean that a balance must be struck between profits and other concerns that fall under the rubric of 'sustainability'.

Rather than simply admonishing companies to become more sustainable, the report offers advice, inspiration and real-world best practices from leading 'sustainability superheroes', including Charlie Bronks, SVP, Head of ESG at Crown Agents Bank, Irene Perez, Head Of Marketing at Gain The Lead and Jim Colvine, Senior Vice President, Priceless Planet at Mastercard. Case studies from major companies like Mastercard, FIS and Algbra demonstrate how varied companies have addressed sustainability in their business.

The project is anchored in data from The Payment Association's members on their own ESG priorities, and this data shows that the industry is making significant progress towards embracing sustainable practices and ethical goals:

Over 90% of companies measure progress towards gender equity

80% consider the social justice impacts of their products and services

60% seek to reduce waste from their supply chain

60% have identified their ESG stakeholders and prioritised them

Of course, the definition of sustainability varies widely and ethical goals hard to pin down (maximising shareholder returns is arguably an ethical commitment, for example), but the results show that the FinTech industry is making major strides toward integrating these ideas into its day-to-day operations.

Tony Craddock, Director General at The Payments Association, comments: "We are extremely proud to be releasing this report at a time when the industry at large is fully embracing ESG goals. Now more than ever before, people want to make more environmentally sustainable decisions and that extends to the brands they do business with. We're pleased our report not only outlines the ways in which companies can become more ethical and sustainable, but also that it shows that the majority of companies have already started down that path."

Jim Colvine, Senior Vice President, Priceless Planet at Mastercard, says: 'Increasingly, people are recognising that the things we produce, buy, and consume matters to our planets' environment. COVID-19 only heightened these concerns, and now more than ever people want to make a positive, sustainable impact on the world."

He adds: "It's extremely encouraging to see the fintech industry recognise this. With most companies already showing that they're on a path towards being more environmentally and ethically focused, it's clear that progress is being made. At Mastercard, we're making headway by having a robust portfolio of environmentally friendly solutions, including our Carbon Calculator, developed with Swedish fintech Doconomy, which makes it easy for consumers to understand their carbon footprint, and our Sustainability Innovation Lab brings together innovators and customers to design climate-conscious digital solutions. It's our responsibility as an industry to meet the expectations of our consumers and ensure sustainable goals are being set and met, for the planet's sake."

To download a copy of the report, please visit:https://bit.ly/3aMVS4o

For more information on the work and services of The Payments Association you can visit https://thepaymentsassociation.org/ or contact jay.bennett@thepaymentsassociation.org

About The Payments Association

The Payments Association (previously the Emerging Payments Association or EPA) is a community for all companies in payments, whatever their size, capability, location or regulatory status. Its purpose is to empower the most influential community in payments, where the connections, collaboration and learning shape an industry that works for all. It works closely with industry stakeholders such as the Bank of England, the FCA, HM Treasury, the PSR, Pay.UK, UK Finance and Innovate Finance.

Through its comprehensive programme of activities and with guidance from an independent Advisory Board of leading payments CEOs, The Payments Association facilitates the connections and builds the bridges that join the ecosystem together and make it stronger. These activities include a programme of monthly digital and face-to-face events including an annual conference, PAY360, The PAY360 Awards dinner, CEO round tables and training activities. The Payments Association also runs six stakeholder working project groups covering financial inclusion, regulation, financial crime, cross-border payments, open banking and digital currencies. The volunteers in these groups represent the collective views of the industry and work together to ensure the big problems facing the industry are addressed effectively. The association also conducts original research which is made available to members and the authorities. These include monthly whitepapers, insightful interviews and tips from the industry's most successful CEOs.

