Global Processing Services (GPS), a leading global payment technology platform, has today announced the appointment of Cameron Cox as Chief Transformation Officer (CTO). In this newly created role, Cameron will shape GPS' strategic integrated payments business initiatives to capture new international growth opportunities. Based in London, Cameron sits on GPS' global executive committee.

Cameron has spent over three decades helping financial services businesses scale and innovate with a unique blend of cross-functional and technical expertise, in addition to corporate leadership to support technology-driven strategic transformation initiatives across multiple sectors including Payments, Banking, Technology Consulting. Prior to joining GPS, Cameron was Head of Technology Transformation Global Chief of Staff at Worldpay.

Joanne Dewar, Chief Executive Officer, GPS, said: "We are delighted to welcome Cameron to our senior leadership team. With extensive industry experience, a proven track record in leading high-performing global teams, and a strong background in transformation, Cameron is ideally placed to spearhead our global strategic transformation initiatives that will take us through the next phase of accelerated growth as a company."

"I'm excited and energised to take on the newly created role of Chief Transformation Officer at GPS," said Cameron Cox, Chief Transformation Officer, GPS. "GPS is the trusted issuer processing technology partner for global banks, fintech unicorns, and fast-growing start-ups in almost 50 countries. Which is astonishing and incredible for such a young company."

"We live in a highly agile, fast-paced world today that is transitioning quickly to digital across everything we do. GPS understands the entrepreneurial and transformative mind-set of its customers who are responding quickly to rapidly changing consumer expectations. I look forward to bringing my experience from leading transformative businesses to GPS as we accelerate our investment in new future-focused technology and introduce GPS to more customers worldwide."

In January 2022, GPS announced a significant capital injection of over US$400 million, providing GPS with a bench of experienced global growth investors including Advent International through Advent Tech and affiliate Sunley House Capital Viking Global Investors; Temasek the global investment company headquartered in Singapore; and MissionOG, a US-based growth equity firm. In March 2022, GPS announced Mastercard had also made a strategic investment into the company.

GPS is investing strongly in its award-winning API-first payment technology platform, upgrading its infrastructure and diversifying its capabilities, with an eye on new and fast-growing verticals where adoption continues to rise, including digital banks, crypto, BNPL, open banking and cross border payments, and is expanding its international footprint worldwide.

