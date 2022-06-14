Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2022) - Fission 3.0 Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FISOF) ("Fission 3") and Traction Uranium Corp. ("Traction") are pleased to provide an update of the drilling at the Lazy Edward Bay project in the SE Athabasca Basin region which commenced on May 17, 2022. Drilling on the Horse West conductor has encountered anomalous radioactivity in drill hole LEB22-007 in proximity to an 11.7m-wide basement fault with intense clay and chlorite alteration ~10m further down hole. Drilling is currently targeting this significant structure up dip at the unconformity.

Drilling continues to encounter favourable structure, alteration and anomalous radioactivity in the vicinity of historic hole LE-73 on the West Horse conductor following the May 31, 2022 announcement of hole LEB22-004 having encountered anomalous radioactivity near the sandstone-basement unconformity at 164.6 m associated with a reverse fault. Elevated levels of radiation is a possible indicator of uranium mineralization which will be confirmed when the assays are received.

Hole LEB22-008 is in progress to test an 11.7m-wide extremely clay and chlorite altered basement structure along with proximal anomalous radioactivity intersected in hole LEB22-007 up-dip where it intersects the unconformity which is the 6th hole in the immediate vicinity of historic hole LE-73 along the western Horse Conductor. Hole LEB-007 targeted the same structure ~50m along strike to the north. It encountered elevated radioactivity in the lower sandstone of 380cps on the handheld spectrometer at 169.75m, corresponding on the downhole gamma probe with increased radioactivity >500 cps from 168.5 m to 169.5 m with a maximum of 1177 counts as well as from 171 m to 171.5 m with a maximum of 1063 cps. The unconformity was intersected at 173m and the large fault zone was intersected from 178.4 m and continued to 190.1m. Additional drill targets have been defined along the Western Horse Corridor from a re-interpretation of an airborne VTEM survey and which will be added to the program. The original target for the current drill program of 8 holes for 2000m has been increased to ~10 holes for 3000m because the team has been able to implement cost saving measures.

The ongoing work program is being funded by Traction in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement between Fission 3 and Traction, whereby Traction can acquire up to a 70% interest in the Lazy Edward Bay property (see Dec 10, 2021 Fission 3 news release).

Natural gamma radiation in drill core that is reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld Radiation Solutions RS-125 scintillometer. Natural gamma radiation in the drill hole surveys that are reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Mount Sopris Instruments QL40-GRA borehole gamma probe. The reader is cautioned that scintillometer readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials. All intersections are down-hole. All depths reported of core interval measurements of radioactivity are not always representative of true thickness.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Fission 3.0 Corp., a Qualified Person.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. Fission 3 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of Fission 3's projects are near large uranium discoveries, including, Arrow, Triple R and Hurricane deposits. Fission 3 is currently planning a winter exploration/drill program on its PLN project.

https://twitter.com/Fission3Corp

About Traction Uranium Corp

Traction Uranium (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada's Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Fission 3.0 Corp. Contact Information

Investor Relations

Telephone: 778 484 8030

Email: ir@fission3corp.com

Traction Contact Information

Lester Esteban

Director and CEO

Telephone: 604 561 2687

Email: info@tractionuranium.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Fission 3.0 Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Fission 3 Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127631