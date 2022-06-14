

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) reported that its fiscal year adjusted operating profit increased to 66.3 million pounds from 56.7 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 93.0 pence compared to 77.6 pence.



Profit before tax was 47.6 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2022 compared to 52.2 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share declined to 66.2 pence from 71.9 pence.



Revenue increased to 367.3 million pounds from 318.5 million pounds, last year. Organic revenue growth was 14.5%, partially constrained by supply chain disruption. Reported revenue growth was bolstered by WITec acquisition, the Group noted.



The Board proposed a final dividend of 13.7?pence per share.







