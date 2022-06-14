Arthur D. Little (ADL) has published its 2022 flagship report on the global media market. It focuses on how media, sports, and entertainment companies should respond to the post-COVID world, by both capitalizing on existing opportunities and transforming their business to remain attractive to consumers.

The report identifies the key themes that are shaping this new era of media, including:

The development of D2C capabilities , with Connected TV advertising now the fastest growing video ad platform

, with Connected TV advertising now the fastest growing video ad platform The increasing instability of the Netflix business model , with market churn starting to bite

, with market churn starting to bite The role and viability of Web3 in providing a new revenue source for the TV video sector

The aim of this report is to provide market intelligence and expert insight to four key parts of the global media ecosystem:

Media industry executives - helping them to identify opportunities for vertical or horizontal integration, as well as to guide portfolio optimization and go-to-market strategies

- helping them to identify opportunities for vertical or horizontal integration, as well as to guide portfolio optimization and go-to-market strategies Telecommunication industry executives - providing guidance on the development of their non-core business segments

- providing guidance on the development of their non-core business segments Financial investors - highlighting the most attractive market segments and acquisition targets

- highlighting the most attractive market segments and acquisition targets Academia - presenting a comprehensive dataset and framework for future research on the transformation of the media industry

The report's insights into current market trends were developed through extensive interviews with senior executives and draw on project experience with global media players across all segments. The quantitative market sizing and future forecasting of the industry covers 53 countries and a 10-year period from 2015-2024.

Shahid Khan, Partner Global Media Segment Head at ADL, commented: "As of early 2022, the media market shows strong signs of recovery post-COVID. Traditional media players are further embracing the possibilities of digital, while new entrants continue to invest, with M&A activity

showing no signs of abating. The advent of Web 3.0 and NFTs has also created new opportunities for content owners, brands, aggregators, and intermediaries, even if not all innovations are destined to succeed."

Maureen Kerr, Partner and Gabriel Mohr, Principal at ADL, the co-lead authors of the report commented: "Our research shows multiple paths forward for the global media industry the only inviable one is sticking to the old road. Smart and swift launches, investment, and acquisitions might be the difference between prosperity and irrelevance, while new technologies have the potential to radically alter the media landscape."

ADL's State Of The Media 2022 report can be downloaded here: https://tinyurl.com/2p987nhr

