IRLAB Therapeutics has announced the appointment of Richard Godfrey as its new CEO, replacing Nicholas Waters. The new management structure will see Richard Godfrey focus on IRLAB's commercial development, while Nicholas Waters (an IRLAB founder) will become vice president and head of R&D. He will lead further evolution of the company's clinical assets and R&D platform. In our view, the move strengthens IRLAB's management team and will allow the company to better focus on developing its main central nervous system assets, mesdopetam and pirepemat, along with its burgeoning preclinical pipeline and the Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Our estimates are under review.

