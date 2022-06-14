10 Most Instagrammed Light Artworks at Vivid Sydney 2022

SYDNEY, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's official. The most Instagrammed light artwork at Vivid Sydney 2022 is the Sydney Opera House Lighting of the Sails' new digital artwork, Yarrkalpa - Hunting Ground 2021 by the Martu Artists and creative technologists Curiious.

Vivid Sydney, the annual festival of Light, Music and Ideas is one of the most Insta-worthy events in the world, transforming Sydney's central business district (CBD) into a fusion of creativity, innovation and technology until Saturday 18 June. The 2022 festival features more than 50 light installations and projection artworks from 62 light collaborators and 114 artists from five countries, along the longest continuous Light Walk ever at 8km.

Other frontrunners for the most shared artwork on Instagram include Convergence - the largest laser installation ever seen at Vivid Sydney in the disused railway tunnel at the Goods Line; the first-ever floating Light Walk at Walsh Bay, Ephemeral Oceanic; the mesmerising giant globe Gravitational Grid in First Fleet Park, The Rocks; and Ken Done's For Sydney With Love projection on the façade of Customs House.

Minister for Enterprise, Investment, Trade and Tourism Stuart Ayres said there was a 67 per cent increase overall in social shares using vividsydney from 2019.

"It has already been a record-breaking year for Vivid Sydney, with the festival welcoming the largest-ever audiences over the opening weekend and bumper attendance over the Queen's birthday long weekend," Ayres said.

"Visitors are also sharing their experiences at Vivid Sydney more than ever across their social channels, with First Nations digital artwork, Yarrkalpa - Hunting Ground 2021, the most photographed and shared. I encourage everyone to keep posting and sharing their personal experiences right up until the lights are turned off on 18 June."

Festival Director Gill Minervini said the variety of light artworks and projections on the Light Walk this year ensured there was a real cross section of artistic highlights from across the Light program.

"I really enjoy watching what captivates our audiences on the Light Walk and I'm thrilled to see so many different genres of Light art appealing to everyone who experiences the festival. It's great to see some of my personal favourites including For Sydney With Love by Ken Done and Spinifex Group; the interactive projection Vivid Reflections on the Central Station clocktower by The Electric Canvas; and the glorious reflective artwork Temple by Leila Jeffreys receiving so much love on social media."

In 2022, 11 Sydney CBD locations are ignited, two of which are new, with Circular Quay, Sydney CBD, The Rocks, Walsh Bay, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, Darling Square, Darling Quarter, The Goods Line, Central Train Station, Luna Park and Taronga Zoo, all coming to life with a mesmerising kaleidoscope of light artworks to wow visitors and locals alike.

Staged over 23 nights, the festival will deliver mesmerising art displays, 3D light projections, uplifting live music performances and deep-dive discussions from the world's brightest minds.

The full list of the 10 most Instagrammed light artworks at Vivid Sydney 2022 are:

Yarrkalpa (https://www.instagram.com/p/CeIAZf9J65c/) - Hunting Ground 2021, Sydney Opera House Lighting of the Sails Convergence (https://www.instagram.com/p/CeQqDK4PXZR/) Ephemeral Oceanic (https://www.instagram.com/p/Cea7qeqLvgX/) Gravitational Grid (https://www.instagram.com/p/CeaVokkvhiA/) For Sydney With Love (https://www.instagram.com/p/CeFo6q1vt-j/) Sydney Infinity (https://www.instagram.com/p/CeaBdfxv--U/) Macula (https://www.instagram.com/p/CeI9WFQvZEZ/) Temple (https://www.instagram.com/reel/CeLV8G7uD_V/) Vivid Reflections (https://www.instagram.com/p/CeErlL0vnae/) Paramount+ Drone Show (https://www.instagram.com/p/CeJRNO_vpQt/)

*Source: The most Instagrammed list was compiled by Destination NSW based on assets uploaded against vividsydney on Instagram.

For more information on Vivid Sydney including the full program and to purchase tickets, go to www.vividsydney.com. Get social using @vividsydney vividsydney

Media Contact:

Wayne Mitcham

Destination NSW

wayne@amio.nz

Related Images











Image 1: Yarrkalpa - Hunting Ground 2021, Sydney Opera House





Photo credit: Destination NSW

















Image 2: Convergence by artist Mandylights





Photo credit: Destination NSW

















Image 3: Ephemeral Oceanic by artist Atelier Sisu





Photo credit: Destination NSW

















Image 4: Gravitational Grid, artist Sreelize Studio





Photo credit: Destination NSW

















Image 5: For Sydney with Love - artist, Ken Done





Photo credit: Destination NSW









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment