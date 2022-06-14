DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc (GHYU LN) Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.451
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 201719
CODE: GHYU LN
ISIN: LU2099295466
