Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist (SP5G LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2022 / 09:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Dist

DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 131.2057

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 198334

CODE: SP5G LN

ISIN: LU1950341179

