Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 13 June 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 13 June 2022 638.83 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 633.94 pence per ordinary share



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



14 June 2022