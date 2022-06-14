Fidelity UCITS ICAV - Re. Changes to Board

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 10 May 2022 Fidelity UCITS ICAV (the "ICAV") RE: Changes to Board

The Board of Directors of the ICAV (the "Board") would like to announce that Dominic Rossi resigned from the Board on 13 January 2022 and Lorraine McCarthy was appointed to the Board on 23 November 2021.

Lorraine McCarthy has over 20 years' experience in the insurance, asset management and funds industries. Prior to joining Fidelity International, she has held a number of senior roles in entities including Aviva plc, Mediolanum and Amundi.

Lorraine is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and a Licentiate of the Association of Compliance Officers in Ireland (LCOI). She has also recently obtained Diploma in Company Direction with the Institute of Directors.

Previous roles have included Head of Compliance with Amundi Ireland, Finance Director with Aviva in Ireland and Head of Risk and Compliance with Mediolanum in Ireland.

During her career she has had regular engagement with Central Bank of Ireland and Industry bodies. Having worked closely with senior stakeholders in the above roles Lorraine has developed a strong understanding of Corporate Governance and Controls within the Financial Services Industry.

Lorraine McCarthy has been appointed as a non-executive director of the ICAV.

Save as disclosed herein, no further information is required to be disclosed in relation to Lorraine McCarthy under the Irish Stock Exchange's, trading as Euronext Dublin, ("Euronext Dublin") listing requirements for investment funds.

The delay in notifying Euronext Dublin of this change is due to an oversight of an administrative nature.