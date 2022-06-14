COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT For Immediate Release 7 June 2022 Fidelity UCITS II ICAV

RE: Change of Management Company

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Fidelity UCITS II ICAV (the "ICAV") wishes to announce that with effect from 1 June 2022, FIL Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A., Ireland Branch (the "Manager") has replaced FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited as UCITS management company to the ICAV, in accordance with the terms of a management agreement dated 2 June 2022 between the Manager and the ICAV (the "Management Agreement").

The Manager is regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier in Luxembourg.

The material terms and conditions under the previous management agreement between FIL Fund Management (Ireland) Limited and the ICAV remain unchanged under the Management Agreement.