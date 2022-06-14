Hanersun president Yunzhou Liu talks about its past, present, and future, including investment in a new manufacturing facility, global expansion, and increasing sales. Chinese solar company CSUNPOWER officially became Hanersun on May 1, and at the same time introduced its new TOPCon solar module, HITOUCH 5N. Hanersun's president, Yunzhou Liu discusses what is behind the name change and what the company envisions for its future. Hanersun has grown rapidly in the past few years, which attracted a lot of attention in the industry. Can you explain the history and background of this company? Our company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...