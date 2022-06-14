DJ Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2022 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc
DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 180.3313
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 27199704
CODE: MEUD LN
ISIN: LU0908500753
