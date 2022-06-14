DJ Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (U10C LN) Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2022 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 7.6369
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10371851
CODE: U10C LN
ISIN: LU1407890547
ISIN: LU1407890547 Category Code: NAV
