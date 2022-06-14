DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2022 / 10:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 163.779
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5381996
CODE: MTXX LN
ISIN: LU1650490474
