DJ Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc (LCJG LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 11.9394

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14189729

CODE: LCJG LN

ISIN: LU1781541682

