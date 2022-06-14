DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Jun-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-Jun-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 26.4831

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20186223

CODE: LESW LN

ISIN: LU1792117779

