Ian Williams Enhances Planned and Responsive Repair Services with Localz Technology

LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Localz, leading experts in last mile customer engagement, location and messaging technology, today announced it has been selected by Ian Williams, to power its planned and response services to its customers in the property services market.

Ian Williams is one of the UK's largest privately owned property services companies. Delivering innovative cyclical, planned and responsive services across the UK, Ian Williams works with high-profile clients across the housing, retirement living, education and commercial sectors.

Localz is powering Ian Williams' customer engagement platform, which enables automated customer updates, operative tracking and real-time feedback around service appointments. Ian Williams has integrated Localz Track My Appointment, Chat My Way, and Rate My Experience solutions to its customer platform. All of which is accessed via the Localz Management dashboard, connecting field and office workers.

Track My Appointment - will give Ian Williams' real-time customer and operational tracking of technicians with configurable automated customer notifications and two-way communication.

will give real-time customer and operational tracking of technicians with configurable automated customer notifications and two-way communication. Chat My Way - will allow the contact centre staff to view, take part in, and start a group conversation with the customer and/or mobile operative.

will allow the contact centre staff to view, take part in, and start a group conversation with the customer and/or mobile operative. Rate My Experience - will send automatic feedback forms immediately following appointments to get real-time customer feedback so Ian Williams can continue to improve its services.

With end customers more aware of a fieldworker's arrival time and giving them the ability to directly communicate with their technician, "no access" appointments and inbound calls to its call centres will be reduced and overall customer satisfaction will increase.

Anthony Pycraft, Response Operations Director at Ian Williams said, "It is important to us that we continue to deliver an innovative and first-class customer journey, so by partnering with Localz we have the peace of mind that all appointments are tracked and communicated efficiently and to a high standard."

"We are delighted to have been selected by Ian Williams to power customer communications. It is so important that customers are able to keep track of their appointments and provide actionable feedback. Our solution will automate parts of the process, saving time and money and ensuring customers are prepared for service appointments. " said Tim Andrew, CEO of Localz.

About Ian Williams:

One of the UK's largest privately-owned property services companies, Ian Williams is a leader and pioneer in its field, at the forefront of delivering innovative planned and responsive services to the built environment. Ian Williams has a strategy of directly delivering its services wherever possible, recognising that it's people who define and shape the organisation and sustain growth. This strategy has been acknowledged by We Invest In People, who awarded Ian Williams the Gold Standard in recognition that it's a 'great place to work.' The company has also been awarded PwC's West of England Business of the Year, is the proud holder of RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) President's Awards and has twice won the NHMF (National Housing Maintenance Forum) Best Apprentice Scheme of the Year for its Academy.

For more information: https://www.ianwilliams.co.uk.

About Localz:

Localz are experts at digital customer engagement, combining real-time location tracking and multi-party customer communications. Localz takes the last mile complexity out of the day of service, offering businesses configurable solutions to make the day of service awesome.

The Localz platform enables real-time service tracking, accurate ETAs, two-way communication, and dynamic feedback. Localz increases customer satisfaction and first-time access rates, saving operational costs along the way.

Localz is used by Watford Housing, Fairhive Homes, United Living Property Services, Autoglass, Welsh Water, RAC, HSS Hire and Rentokill.

For more information: www.localz.com.