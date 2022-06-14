Blis launches new e-guide and interactive calculator, revealing that almost 50% of digital audiences are being missed

LONDON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis, the audience-first platform that doesn't rely on personal data, today announced the launch of its new e-guide, titled ' Missing something? Finding the audiences no one is talking about…yet' . The new interactive e-guide was launched to help marketers understand the real impact of ID-reliant solutions on addressable audiences and the virtues of privacy-first solutions that don't rely on IDs to achieve accuracy at scale.

Changes to IDFAs and cookies have fundamentally impacted the ad ecosystem, from planning to targeting and measuring campaigns. The new e-guide looks at data from the UK, Europe, United States, Australia and New Zealand to demonstrate that almost half of the digital addressable audiences on mobile - and nearly half on desktop - are being missed due to IDs.

To enable marketers to uncover the people behind these percentages, Blis also launched its new interactive calculator showing which lifestyle audiences are being impacted the most by this drastic audience deprecation, covering 10 lifestyle audiences from travellers to fashionistas.

From questioning the sustainability of the solutions to understanding different technologies' limitations, the guide highlights three top tips for marketers to consider when choosing their advertising partners. Blis hopes the e-guide will help brands and agencies better understand how to embrace the privacy-first reality and adjust expectations and methods of targeting, to find and reach their missing audiences.

"There's still this belief that brands are achieving the right audience at scale - and that that will only change once the Chrome deprecation comes into force," said Aaron McKee, CTO at Blis. "But the current reality is much more troubling, as advertisers that still rely on IDs are already missing out on almost half of their audiences. This is happening right now, in front of our eyes and marketers need to have the right questions in mind when choosing their advertising partners. Today, not tomorrow. If your partners tell you they're still reaching your precise audiences at scale with ID-only or cookie-led solutions, you'll see that the numbers in our 'missing audience calculator' tell a different story".

The e-guide is available for download and reinforces Blis' commitment to audience-first targeting at scale that doesn't rely on personal data. Blis' approach is based on accurate, consented location data, combined with a range of rich online datasets giving clients the deepest audience understanding available.

About Blis

Blis is the audience-first platform that doesn't rely on personal data. We're an integrated planning and buying platform that delivers scaled, relevant and high-performing audiences, helping the world's largest brands and media agencies achieve their goals.

Over the past 18 years, Blis has built its reputation on delivering award-winning location-powered advertising solutions. In today's consumer-centric landscape, Blis is transforming the role of location data by combining it with a broad range of rich and powerful datasets to give our clients the deepest audience understanding available. Our unique approach to integrated planning and buying provides personalised targeting and performance without reliance on personal data. We serve relevant ads to the highest-value addressable audiences across any channel and deliver our clients' campaign outcomes every time, from brand awareness and engagement through to store/site visits and sales.

Established in the UK in 2004, Blis now operates in more than 40 offices across five continents. Working with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency.

To learn more, visit blis.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1501097/Blis_Logo.jpg