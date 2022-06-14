Roth Capital Partners: Roth to Host 8th Annual London Conference on June 21-23, 2022

Event to feature one-on-one meetings between institutional investors and senior management from select companies across Sustainability, Technology and AgTech Sectors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 14, 2022, LLCwill host the 8th Annual Roth London Conference on June 21-23, 2022, at The InterContinental London Hotel, One Hamilton Place, Park Lane, London, W1J 7QY.



This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive management teams from approximately 70 innovative companies in the Sustainability (Solar, Environmental, and Mobility & Transportation), Industrials, AgTech, Technology, Consumer, and Metals & Mining sectors. The 1-on-1 interactions and small group conversations are a key part of enabling investors to gain deep insight into each company and to build a stronger understanding of the most impactful trends underway.

The participating companies are available to present their investment thesis, strategies, achievements to date, as well as upcoming milestones and catalysts. Roth's Senior Research Analysts in the respective sectors will be available to answer questions and make introductions.

In addition to the 1-on-1 meetings - there will be a lunch Keynote Speech - Can US LNG be the replacement for Russian Gas - by Charif Souki - Executive Chairman of the Board- Tellurian (TELL). Mr. Souki has played a leading role in the growth of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) business in the United States. He founded Cheniere Energy, which established the first LNG export facility, and is the benchmark for all other LNG businesses in the world.

"Our conferences provide both investors and companies the opportunities to engage in personal discussions and gain additional knowledge about some of the business sectors that are important to our global economy. These conversations are invaluable in an environment where ESG investments and customer awareness are driving growth in the sustainability and allied sectors. We are excited to be back in person after two years of virtual conferences," said Byron Roth, Chairman and CEO of Roth Capital Partners.

AGENDA

TUESDAY | June 21, 2022 - All times are listed in British Summer Time (BST)

6:30pm - 9:00pm Happy Hour & Welcome Dinner WEDNESDAY | June 22, 2022

8:00am - 9:00am Registration and Morning Coffee 9:00am - 12:00pm 1x1 & Small Group Meetings 12:00pm - 1:30pm Lunch & Keynote Speech - Charif Souki - Executive Chairman of the Board (https://ir.tellurianinc.com/company-and-governance/board-of-directors) - Tellurian (TELL) 1:30pm - 4:25pm 1x1 & Small Group Meetings 4:30pm - 6:00pm Cocktail Reception and Gin Tasting at Arch Bar 6:30pm - 8:30pm Group Dinner THURSDAY | June 23, 2022 8:00am - 9:45am Registration and Morning Coffee 8:45am - 12:25pm 1x1 & Small Group Meetings 12:30pm - 2:00pm Lunch - Theo Randall PDR 2:00pm - 4:15pm 1x1 & Small Group Meetings As of 06/13/2022 - subject to change





Company Name ROTH Sector Mobile Friendly URL 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) AgTech https://www.xxiicentury.com/ (https://www.xxiicentury.com/) 374 Water, Inc. (OTC:SCWO) Sustainability https://www.374water.com/ (https://www.374water.com/) ACEINNA, Inc. (PRIVATE) Technology & Media https://www.aceinna.com/ (https://www.aceinna.com/) ADS-TEC Energy PLC (ADSE) Sustainability https://adstec-energy.com/ (https://adstec-energy.com/) AeroFarms (PRIVATE) AgTech https://www.aerofarms.com/ (https://www.aerofarms.com/) AEye, Inc. (LIDR) Technology & Media https://aeye.ai (https://aeye.ai/) Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) Technology & Media https://www.akoustis.com (https://www.akoustis.com/) Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) Technology & Media https://www.alarm.com (https://www.alarm.com/) Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) Sustainability https://www.altuspower.com/ (https://www.altuspower.com/) Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA) Technology & Media https://www.ambarella.com/ (https://www.ambarella.com/) Ambulnz/ DocGo (DCGO) Technology & Media https://www.ambulnz.com/ (https://www.ambulnz.com/) American Lithium Corp. (TSXV:LI) Metals & Mining https://americanlithiumcorp.com/ (https://americanlithiumcorp.com/) American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) Sustainability https://www.amsc.com/ (https://www.amsc.com/) American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) AgTech http://www.american-vanguard.com/ (http://www.american-vanguard.com/) Anaergia Inc. (TSX:ANRG) Sustainability https://www.anaergia.com/ (https://www.anaergia.com/) AppHarvest, Inc. (APPH) AgTech https://www.appharvest.com (https://www.appharvest.com/) Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) Technology & Media https://arberobotics.com (https://arberobotics.com/) Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Sustainability https://ir.arraytechinc.com/ (https://ir.arraytechinc.com/) Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) Sustainability https://www.azurepower.com/ (https://www.azurepower.com/) Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL) AgTech https://bensonhill.com (https://bensonhill.com/) Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) AgTech https://www.biocerescrops.com (https://www.biocerescrops.com/) Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Sustainability https://blinkcharging.com/ (https://blinkcharging.com/) Blue Star Food Corp. (BSFC) AgTech https://bluestarfoods.com/ (https://bluestarfoods.com/) Burcon Nutrascience Corp. (BRCN) AgTech https://burcon.ca/ (https://burcon.ca/) Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) Technology & Media https://www.cryoport.com/ (https://www.cryoport.com/) Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Sustainability https://ir.darlingii.com/ (https://ir.darlingii.com/) Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Technology & Media https://digitalturbine.com (https://digitalturbine.com/) Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Sustainability https://www.electrameccanica.com/ (https://www.electrameccanica.com/) Evergen Infrastructure Corp. (TSXV:EVGN) Sustainability https://www.evergeninfra.com/ (https://www.evergeninfra.com/) Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) Energy - Oil & Gas https://evolutionpetroleum.com (https://evolutionpetroleum.com/) Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) AgTech http://www.farmlandpartners.com/ (http://www.farmlandpartners.com/) First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Sustainability https://firstsolar.com (https://firstsolar.com/) Flow Beverage Corp. (TSX:FLOW) Consumer https://flowhydration.com/ (https://flowhydration.com/) FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) Sustainability https://investor.ftcsolar.com/ (https://investor.ftcsolar.com/) Gaussin (ALGAU) Sustainability https://www.gaussin.com/ (https://www.gaussin.com/) Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Sustainability https://gpreinc.com (https://gpreinc.com/) Greenlight Bio (GRNA) AgTech https://greenlightbiosciences.com/ (https://greenlightbiosciences.com/) Greenpower Motor Co. Inc.(GP) Sustainability https://greenpowermotor.com/ (https://greenpowermotor.com/) Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (HCCI) Sustainability https://www.crystal-clean.com/ (https://www.crystal-clean.com/) Kalera SA (Norway:Oslo) AgTech https://kalera.com (https://kalera.com/) Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) Sustainability https://loopindustries.com (https://loopindustries.com/) Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Technology & Media https://metamaterial.com/ (https://metamaterial.com/) Mosaic (PRIVATE) Sustainability https://joinmosaic.com/ (https://joinmosaic.com/) Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO) Sustainability https://nanoone.ca/ (https://nanoone.ca/) NaturalShrimp Incorporated (SHMP) AgTech https://naturalshrimp.com/ (https://naturalshrimp.com/) Nauticus/ CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (CLAQ) Sustainability https://www.cleantechac.com/ (https://www.cleantechac.com/) Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) Sustainability https://nuvve.com/ (https://nuvve.com/) OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) Technology & Media https://www.optimizerx.com/ (https://www.optimizerx.com/) Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Sustainability https://www.ormat.com (https://www.ormat.com/) PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) Sustainability https://purecycle.com (https://purecycle.com/) ReneSola Ltd (SOL) Sustainability https://www.renesolapower.com/ (https://www.renesolapower.com/) ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) Sustainability https://renewpower.in/ (https://renewpower.in/) Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (REPX) Energy - Oil & Gas https://rileypermian.com (https://rileypermian.com/) Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) Technology & Media https://www.sequans.com/ (https://www.sequans.com/) ShotSpotter, Inc. (SSTI) Technology & Media https://shotspotter.com (https://shotspotter.com/) SiTime Corporation (SITM) Technology & Media https://sitime.com (https://sitime.com/) SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Sustainability https://solaredge.com (https://solaredge.com/) Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Sustainability https://sunlightfinancial.com/ (https://sunlightfinancial.com/) Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Sustainability https://sunnova.com (https://sunnova.com/) SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Sustainability https://us.sunpower.com (https://us.sunpower.com/) Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Energy - Oil & Gas https://www.tellurianinc.com/ (https://www.tellurianinc.com/) Tevva (PRIVATE) Sustainability https://www.tevva.com/ (https://www.tevva.com/) The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (STKS) Consumer https://togrp.com (https://togrp.com/) TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) Sustainability https://tpicomposites.com (https://tpicomposites.com/) Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Sustainability https://tritiumcharging.com/ (https://tritiumcharging.com/) urban-gro, Inc. (UGRO) AgTech https://urban-gro.com/ (https://urban-gro.com/) VAALCO Energy, Inc. (EGY) Energy - Oil & Gas https://vaalco.com (https://vaalco.com/) Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) Technology & Media https://valens.com (https://valens.com/) Veritone, Inc. (VERI) Technology & Media https://www.veritone.com (https://www.veritone.com/) W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Energy - Oil & Gas https://wtoffshore.com (https://wtoffshore.com/) Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Sustainability https://ir.willdangroup.com/ (https://ir.willdangroup.com/) Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) - Virtual Technology & Media https://zetaglobal.com (https://zetaglobal.com/)

Participating Companies as of 06/13/2022 - subject to change

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Company Name Sponsor Company URL Ambulnz/ DocGo https://www.communityambulance.co.uk/ (https://www.communityambulance.co.uk/) B2I DIGITAL, Inc. https://www.b2idigital.com (https://www.b2idigital.com) Clean Co https://clean.co/ (https://clean.co/) Comte de Grasse https://comtedegrasse.com/ (https://comtedegrasse.com/) InvestorBrandNetwork https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/ (https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com/) The Blueshirt Group https://blueshirtgroup.com/ (https://blueshirtgroup.com/)



For more information, please visit: https://ibn.fm/RothLondon2022Event

The conference is intended for qualified investors, companies, service providers, and members of the media/press related to Roth Capital Partners.

