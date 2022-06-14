Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Erfolgreicher Vorlauf einer Wirksamkeitsstudie bei refraktärer (medikamentenresistenter) Epilepsie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.06.2022 | 12:15
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 14

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 13 June 2022, Jane Lewis acquired 1,000 ordinary shares in Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £4.887425 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJane Lewis
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNon-executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3 Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant
a)Name Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
b)LEI549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
4Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction summary table

Date of TransactionFinancial InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
2022-06-13Ordinary shares of 20p eachGB00B1FL3C76London Stock Exchange (XLON)GBP - British Pounds
Nature of Transaction:
Purchase of Shares		PriceVolumeTotal
4.891,0004887.43
Aggregated4.8871,0004887.43

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

14 June 2022

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.