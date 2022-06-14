Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 13 June 2022, Jane Lewis acquired 1,000 ordinary shares in Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £4.887425 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jane Lewis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant a) Name Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc b) LEI 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50 4 Details of the transaction(s) Transaction summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2022-06-13 Ordinary shares of 20p each GB00B1FL3C76 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 4.89 1,000 4887.43 Aggregated 4.887 1,000 4887.43

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

14 June 2022