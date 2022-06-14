Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, June 14
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.
On 13 June 2022, Jane Lewis acquired 1,000 ordinary shares in Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £4.887425 per share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jane Lewis
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Non-executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer or emission allowance market participant
|a)
|Name
|Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction summary table
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
14 June 2022
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de