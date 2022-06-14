

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google announced the addition of a new feature in Google Maps, showing toll prices to help commuters choose between toll roads and regular roads.



The estimated toll prices will be shown on Android and iOS for nearly 2000 toll roads in the U.S., India, Japan, and Indonesia. The feature will be available for more countries soon.



In a tweet, Google Maps said, 'Now when you're planning trips big and small, you can check estimated toll prices before you pick a route - and spend what you save on road snacks.'



Using 'trusted information from local tolling authorities', the Maps will show the estimated toll price to one's destination before starting navigating. The estimated price will consider factors like having a toll pass or not, what the day of the week it is, as well as how much the toll will cost at the specific time one will be crossing it.



The user will have the option within settings to show toll prices with or without having a toll pass. The company noted that in many geographies the price changes based on the payment method one uses.



The commuters will also have the option to avoid routes crossing toll roads entirely, if possible, by selecting 'Avoid tolls' within settings.



Google in April had revealed the plans to add new toll price feature, along with certain other updates. The company said it was adding more detail to its navigation maps, such as traffic lights and stop signs along the route, with enhanced details like building outlines and areas of interest.



For select cities, added details like the shape and width of a road, including medians and islands, will be provided.







