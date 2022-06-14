Fidelity Special Values Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, June 14
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
Date:14 June 2022
|Name of applicant:
|Fidelity Special Values PLC
|Name of scheme:
|General Corporate Purposes
|Period of return:
|From:
|15 December 2021
|To:
|14 June 2022
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|10,445,000 ordinary shares of 5p each
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|N/A
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|9,530,000
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|915,000
|Name of contact:
|Smita Amin
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|01737 836347
